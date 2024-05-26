Man sits in the middle of AYE drinking and scrolling on phone while facing incoming traffic

Man sits in the middle of AYE drinking and scrolling his phone

On 25 May, a man was seen sitting in the middle of the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE). According to SG Road Vigilante who shared the video, the man sat on lane 3, right next to where cars merge onto the expressway.

The man can be seen using his phone and having two cans of drinks with him.

A video posted on the Facebook Group SG Road Vigilante on 25 May showed a man sitting in the middle of the AYE.

In the video, the man can be seen scrolling on his phone as cars attempt to merge onto the expressway, right next to where he was seated.

At one point, the man scratched his head as he scrolled on his phone, seemingly unaffected by the environment he was in.

He also appeared to be drinking as there were two cans of drinks placed in front of him. It is uncertain whether the drinks were alcoholic or not.

The person who took the video appeared to be driving a vehicle that had stopped in front of the man.

Netizens expressed concern for the man

The post by SG Road Vigilante has drawn the attention of many netizens, with over 200 shares and 200 comments at the time of writing.

Some commenters expressed concern for the man’s well-being, saying that the man appeared to be going through a lot.

One commenter on YouTube where the video was posted applauded the driver who took the video for stopping his car in front of the man and then shielding him from traffic.

Other commenters also made jokes about the situation.

MS News has reached out to the police regarding the incident.

