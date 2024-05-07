Teck Lee LRT station will open to serve students at new SIT Punggol campus

LTA confirms plan to open Teck Lee LRT Station in Punggol

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has said that Teck Lee LRT Station will open to serve students at the new Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) campus in Punggol and other “stakeholders”.

After its construction in 2005, the station is the only one on the LRT line that hasn’t opened.

The exact opening date is pending confirmation at the time of writing.

LRT station in Punggol that has been closed for years to open

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), a post on SIT’s website last week indicated the operation of Teck Lee LRT Station in August. Meanwhile, Punggol Coast MRT Station on the North East Line will begin operations by the end of 2024.

However, a check on SIT’s website now shows only the latter piece of information, leading to questions about the validity of the part about the LRT station’s opening.

An SIT spokesperson told CNA that the information on the LRT station was taken down because details have yet to be confirmed.

Public bus & rail services will be available at SIT’s new campus

In response to queries from MS News, a spokesperson for LTA confirmed plans to open the LRT station. The authority will also be amending bus routes in a bit to enhance public transport connectivity in the area. Here’s the statement in full:

With upcoming developments in Punggol such as the opening of the new SIT Punggol Campus, LTA will be enhancing public transport connectivity for students and other stakeholders. These enhancements include bus route amendments as well as the opening of Teck Lee LRT station. The details for these enhancements will be announced when they are finalised.

Also read: Works to connect Changi Airport to Thomson-East Coast Line to start in 2025

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from sgtransportations on Google Maps and sktan94@T201911 on Flickr.