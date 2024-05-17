3 kittens rescued from drain in S’pore looking for forever home

3 kittens rescued from drain in S’pore up for adoption

Any cat lover in Singapore who wants to have adorable kittens in your home, here’s your chance.

A Facebook user made the adoption post for the three kittens on Thursday (16 May).

According to her, the cats were rescued from a drain in April.

The kittens are reportedly three months old and are healthy. Also, they were tested negative for FIV & FELV.

The OP prefers an adopter who can take all three cats together as they are described as “tightly bonded”.

Cats named Bai, Batman & Mei Mei looking for forever home

The OP, who goes by Shermaine Pang, made an adoption post for the three kittens on the Facebook group Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats.

In the post, she introduced the “little kiddos” as Bai, Batman, and Mei Mei.

Pang said she rescued these three kittens from a drain and brought them home in early April.

They have been in her care for about 1.5 months.

“Regrettably, we’re letting them go due to already having three cats, including a recently rescued kitten requiring hernia surgery,” said Pang.

“Parting ways with them is extremely heart wrenching.”

New home for tightly bonded kittens

Pang added that she preferred an adopter willing to take all three kittens as they are tightly bonded.

Otherwise, the adopter could house two of them, Bai and Mei Mei, since they tend to rely on each other more.

According to the OP, the kittens are about three months old and healthy. They have been cleared of FIV & FELV, and their second booster shot is scheduled for the end of this month.

Pang also described the personalities of each kitten.

Bai was described as energetic and protective of his siblings. He also enjoys human interaction.

Batman, on the other hand, was characterised as friendly and adventurous, while Mei Mei was described as sweet and affectionate.

Pang added that the kittens will need to be sterilised once they reach maturity. Since the kittens love climbing, a fully meshed house is necessary.

“We seek adopters who can provide a warm and secure environment, considering they once called the streets home,” said Pang.

Featured image courtesy adapted from Shermaine Pang on Facebook.