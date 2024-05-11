Up to 2 cats allowed for HDB flats, owners must license & microchip their felines by Sep 2026

Up to 2 cats allowed for HDB flats from Sep 2024

On Saturday (11 May), the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) finalised a management framework for cats in Singapore.

From 1 Sep 2024, HDB residents can keep up to two cats and a dog of an approved breed in their apartments.

Up to three cats or dogs, or a combination of both, will be allowed in private premises.

Up to 2 cats allowed in HDB flats with microchipping required

In addition to the number of felines allowed in the respective properties, owners must also license and microchip their pet cats.

AVS will introduce a two-year transition period from 1 Sep 2024 to 31 Aug 2026 to help residents adjust to the new rules and licensing conditions.

AVS will also implement the following measures to support cat owners:

Allowing owners to keep all existing pet felines as long as they licensed them during the transition period and could ensure the caretaking of their health and welfare

Providing free licensing during the transition period

Introducing the Pet Cat Sterilisation Support (PCSS) programme for low-income households on 1 Sep 2024

From 1 Sep 2026, it would be an offence to keep unlicensed pet cats.

Licensing for pet cats available online

AVS added that licensing for pet cats will be available via its Pet Animal Licensing System (PALS) from 1 Sep 2024

To apply for a license, cat owners must meet these requirements:

Have their pet felines microchipped

Complete a one-time free online pet ownership course (For first-time cat or dog licence applicants)

In addition, they must comply with the following cat-keeping regulations

Keep their felines in a safe environment and take “reasonable steps” to protect them from hazards.

Keep their cats under physical control in public by using a harness or placing them in a carrier

Owners who breach these rules will be liable for an offence. More information can be found on AVS’ website.

Free sterilisation and microchipping for low-income households

Under PCSS, AVS will support low-income households by providing free sterilisation and microchipping for pet cats.

By doing so, AVS aims to stem the unintended breeding of pet cats in households that are unable to afford sterilisation.

“It also seeks to address downstream animal welfare issues and disamenities arising from the overpopulation of pet cats,” AVS stated.

When the transition period kicks off on 1 Sep, cat fosterers can apply to license their fostered cats through AVS’ PALS.

Fosterers will receive the license as long as they’re able to prove that they can look after the felines’ health and welfare.

AVS also stated that they will work with other agencies to co-develop guidelines that will allow cat fosterers to keep more cats. AVS said this will be done in a phased approach and will share more information when ready.

The full statement on the guideline can be found on NParks’ website here.

AVS finalises cat management framework

AVS shared that the cat management framework came after extensive public consultation which began with a two-month public survey in Sep 2022 that received over 30,000 responses.

AVS then conducted focus group discussions which included more than 100 cat owners, non-cat owners, and community cat caregivers, among others.

Following the input from the survey and the discussions, AVS carried out a two-month public survey for feedback on the proposed cat management framework.

Featured image adapted from NParks on Facebook.