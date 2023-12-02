Cats May Be Allowed In HDB Flats Under AVS Proposal, They Must Be Microchipped & Licensed

Up To 2 Cats May Be Allowed In HDB Flats & 3 Cats For Private Premises

For as long as most Singaporeans remember, cats have been disallowed in HDB flats.

This rule has prompted criticism from cat lovers and even late Law Society President Adrian Tan — especially since certain kinds of dogs are allowed in flats.

However, after the Government sought public feedback via an online survey in September last year, a new proposal to allow cats in HDB flats is now on the cards.

If and when it takes effect, pet cats will have to be microchipped and licensed, just like dogs.

Proposed cat management framework by AVS

In a news release on Saturday (2 Dec), the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) shared a proposed cat management framework.

This was also announced by Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for National Development, at the Pets’ Day Out event held at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on that day.

The framework was produced after the two-month public survey in late 2022 and focus group discussions this year with groups like:

cat owners and non-cat owners community cat caregivers cat fosterers and rescuers veterinarians representatives of animal welfare groups relevant agencies

Up to 2 cats allowed in HDB flats under proposal

Under the framework, AVS has proposed to allow:

Up to two cats for each HDB flat — as well as one dog of an approved breed, as per the current limit Three cats or dogs, or a combination of both cats and dogs up to a maximum of three animals, for each private premises

If additional pets are requested, this will be subject to approval by AVS and HDB.

The proposed limits are there “to strike a balance between accommodating some residents’ desires to own cats, and maintaining a harmonious living environment for all”, AVS said.

All pet cats will have to be microchipped & licensed

While cats will finally be allowed in flats under the framework, this will also come with some added responsibilities for pet owners.

Most notably, all pet cats will need to be microchipped, then licensed.

Those applying for a cat licence for the first time will also have to complete a free pet ownership course online, which will cover basic pet care skills and responsible pet ownership, before they can get a licence.

As part of the licensing conditions, cat owners must ensure their cats are kept in a safe environment and take reasonable steps to protect their cats from hazards indoors and outdoors. They must also make sure their cats are kept under control in public by using a carrier or harness to prevent them from roaming freely.

2-year transition period for owners

As cat owners may need some time to meet the licensing conditions and get licences for their cats, a two-year transition period is proposed.

During the transition period, those who currently own cats can apply for free licences for them, subject to possible house checks by AVS.

These licences will be valid for life for sterilised cats, but have limited validity for unsterilised cats.

After the transition period, owners will have to pay more for cat licence renewal for unsterilised cats.

This is to strongly encourage sterilisation as it prevents unintended breeding and has health and behavioural benefits. Sterilised cats are also less inclined to roam and caterwaul, AVS said.

To that end, AVS will roll out a Pet Cat Sterilisation Support (PCSS) programme in 2024 to provide free sterilisation and microchipping for pet cats in low-income households.

After the transition period, it will be an offence to keep unlicensed pet cats.

Other plans in the proposal

Besides allowing cats in flats, AVS has proposed to include community cats in the existing Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage (TNRM) programme, which currently covers only free-roaming dogs.

This will mean more funding to include the trapping and boarding of community cats.

The sterilised cats will be rehomed or released back into the community where they can be cared for by caregivers.

AVS will also put up programmes like roadshows in the community and schools to educate the public on responsible pet cat ownership and living with community cats.

Public feedback sought via online survey

To gather Singaporeans’ thoughts on the proposal, AVS is inviting public feedback via another online survey.

It will be open from 2 Dec to 1 Feb 2024.

After the survey closes, AVS will review the feedback and tweak the framework if needed.

Subsequently, the finalised framework is set to be launched next year.

The previous survey on cat ownership garnered strong support for keeping cats in HDB flats.

According to results that were released in May, close to 90% of the respondents thought that cats were suitable to be kept as pets. Most also supported allowing cats to be kept as pets in HDB flats.

Over 80% also agreed that pet cats should be microchipped and licensed as this could help to improve cats’ health, welfare and traceability.

Louis Ng happy that cats may be allowed in HDB

Unsurprisingly, Nee Soon MP Louis Ng was one of the first to express his happiness at the good news.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (2 Dec), he said he was “relieved and glad” that we are “moving forward” after he’d raised the issue many times in Parliament.

He thanked activists, animal welfare groups and everyone who spoke up on this issue. He was also grateful to the authorities for reviewing the policy.

Those who have advocated for cats to be allowed in flats will agree that this move is a long time coming.

If you want your views to be heard, do fill in the survey before it closes next year.

