NUS Now Ranks 19th In World University Rankings, NTU Jumps 10 Places To 36th

NUS Ranks 19th & NTU Ranks 36th In Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Singaporeans often take pride in the country’s world-class education system.

And this has been validated once again with the release of Times Higher Education World University Rankings on Wednesday (12 Oct).

Both the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have climbed up in the rankings, taking 19th and 36th place respectively.

NUS has moved up two spots since last year, while NTU has risen a whopping 10 places.

NUS ranks 19th, NTU moves up 10 spots to rank 36th

In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, NUS was ranked 19th, up two places from 21st in 2022.

This is the first time NUS has broken into the top 20.

NTU also made tremendous progress, jumping from 46th in the 2022 rankings to 36th in the 2023 charts.

Both local universities have been top 50 on the list since 2020. NUS has made it to the list since 2011.

University of Oxford tops chart

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 included 1,799 countries across 104 countries and regions. This is the largest, most diverse university ranking yet.

Topping this year’s chart for the seventh consecutive year is the University of Oxford. Close behind is Harvard, which has kept its 2nd place ranking.

In 3rd place is the University of Cambridge, which has risen from 5th place last year. It shares the same ranking as Stanford University.

Other institutions that dominated the top 10 spots are:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

California Institute of Technology

Princeton University

University of California, Berkley,

Yale University

Imperial College London.

Notably, China now has the 4th highest number of institutions in the top 200.

This includes Tsinghua University and Peking University, which took 16th and 17th place.

Singapore is growing higher education powerhouse

Chief knowledge officer at Times Higher Education, Mr Phil Baty, said NUS and NTU’s rise in rankings shows Singapore’s impressive progress, reported The Straits Times (ST).

He shared that data indicates Singapore is a growing world powerhouse in higher education excellence. It is a powerful and well-connected international hub that continually improves.

Both the universities’ jump to the top indicates growth in research and innovation, said Mr Baty.

NUS president Professor Tan Eng Chye said the institution remains committed to providing interdisciplinary educational pathways and lifelong learning opportunities.

This will help students and alumni take on today’s challenges while staying curious and hungry for future possibilities.

NTU president Subra Suresh also said that the rise in rankings affirmed the efforts of faculty, students, and staff.

This includes efforts in research and innovation tackling global challenges such as healthy living, ageing, and food security.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NUS College of Design and Engineering and NTU Graduate College on Facebook.