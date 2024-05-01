‘I have done my duty’: PM Lee says it’s an honour to serve S’pore in final May Day speech

PM Lee feels a sense of satisfaction in handing over Singapore in good order: May Day Rally speech

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, having decided to step down on 15 May, has made his final May Day Rally speech as PM.

During his speech, he said it had been an honour to serve Singapore over his 40 years in politics.

As he prepared to hand over the reins to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, he felt a “sense of satisfaction and completeness”, he added.

PM Lee delivers keynote address at May Day Rally on 1 May

Mr Lee was delivering the keynote address at the May Day Rally on Wednesday (1 May).

It was attended by more than 1,700 union members, tripartite partners and guests at the Marina Bay Sands, NTUC said. It was also streamed “live” on YouTube and Facebook.

Some in the audience carried balloons in the shape of letters spelling out “PM Lee” in tribute to the man who has led Singapore for close to 20 years as PM.

Singapore ‘much better’ off after 20 years as PM

During his speech, Mr Lee looked back on his 20 years as PM and said Singapore has become “much better off”.

This is true with regard to many aspects of life, he added, including:

the economy

housing

public transport

healthcare

education

social inclusion

Pointing to our strategies to transform and upgrade the economy, Mr Lee said they have worked to attract multinational corporations here and help Singapore companies develop new markets overseas.

However, he acknowledged that inflation and the rising cost of living were worrying. To that end, the Government has expanded assistance to those who need it via support measures like Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

In terms of housing, while new HDB flats were built, older towns were not left behind thanks to upgrading programmes that rejuvenated older estates, he said, adding:

This is why, unlike public housing projects elsewhere in the world, our HDB estates never turn into slums or ghettoes.

Singapore’s MRT system is now ranked among the best in the world — over the last 20 years, another three MRT lines have been added to our public transport system and two more are coming, he noted. Rail reliability issues have also “improved significantly”.

Our healthcare system is “first-class”, Mr Lee said, with the Government keeping it up to scratch and tuning it up after Covid-19 so that it’s ready to take the load if another pandemic hits.

On our education system, he said it now takes a broader and more holistic approach that promotes lifelong learning, where students have multiple options. It’s also based on merit, as he added:

In Singapore, unlike in some other countries, your postal code does not determine your destiny.

Speaking of inclusion, Mr Lee said he sought to build a more inclusive Singapore. Schemes such as Comcare and Workfare enhance social programmes and supplement the incomes of lower-wage workers. Other schemes like MediShield Life, CareShield Lift, CPF Life and Silver Support help vulnerable groups.

Mr Lee called upon Singaporeans to “make the most” of our advantages, namely:

adequate reserves to tide over extreme difficulties

international respect that “gives us a seat at the table”

a cohesive society that “hangs together in the darkest hours”

a vibrant and inclusive economy

PM Lee bows to May Day Rally crowd

Finally, Mr Lee said he was satisfied with what has been achieved over his 40 years in politics.

He has strived to lead and govern Singapore in the way that Singaporeans deserve, he added, also saying:

It has been my great honour to have served you, including as your PM.

As he prepares to hand over Singapore “in good order” to Mr Wong, he feels “a sense of satisfaction and completeness”.

Thanking Singaporeans for their support, he told the audience:

I have done my duty, and I am very glad I chose this path of public service all those years ago.

He then stepped away from the lectern and bowed to the audience, receiving a standing ovation.

At this, the PM appeared to become emotional at the appreciation shown by those assembled at the rally.

PM Lee presented with commemorative book

Concluding his speech, Mr Lee said he had “every confidence” in Mr Wong and his team and asked all Singaporeans to rally behind them.

After he ended with a “Mahjulah Singapura”, NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng and NTUC President K. Thanaletchimi presented him with a commemorative book titled “#EveryPrimeMinisterMatters: Our Salute to Brother Lee Hsien Loong”.

Earlier, a special tribute video was aired that featured excerpts from Mr Lee’s past May Day Rally speeches and photos of him interacting with union leaders and workers. It also included interviews with people who have had personal experiences with the PM.

PM Lee’s final May Day Rally speech as PM can be watched on his Facebook page.

