‘Thank you PM Lee, welcome PM Lawrence’: African TikTokers kiss leaders’ photo & dedicate dance

African TikTokers perform amusing tribute for Singapore leaders

Proclamations of gratitude and love can be expressed in various ways, like through a hand-written card or words of affirmation.

However, some choose to show their appreciation through an elaborately choreographed dance by African TikTokers.

In a tribute to PM Lee Hsien Loong and Mr Lawrence Wong, TikTok account @rexgowishessg posted a video showcasing their appreciation for the Singapore leaders.

The tribute comes after PM Lee’s announcement that he will be stepping down and passing the torch to Mr Lawrence Wong.

The video has amused netizens, with many saying the dancers “slayed” the performance.

TikTokers kiss leaders’ photo and dance to viral HaiDiLao tune

RexGo, founded by Koh from Malaysia, is a website that allows people to send custom video greetings to loved ones.

Operating for more than three years, the platform aims to “bring joy to others”, while providing opportunities for the less fortunate in Africa.

According to the RexGo website, a custom video greeting ranges from S$298 to S$333.

In the recent video dedicated to PM Lee and Mr Lawrence Wong, an African dancer can be seen holding a printout of the leaders with the caption ‘Majulah Singapura’.

The dancer then kisses the photograph repeatedly.

After which, the video cuts to the group of shirtless dancers holding up heart-shaped “love” sign as they recite a greeting on a blackboard.

“Thank you PM Lee. Welcome PM Lawrence. All the best!!! Majulah Singapura,” reads the message.

The dancers then proceed to perform a choreographed dance number to the tune of the infamous HaiDiLao Hotpot song.

Netizens amused by TikTok video

Many TikTok commenters were impressed by the choreographed performance after watching the unusually entertaining tribute.

Others joked about granting the dancers permanent residency in Singapore.

Overall, users praised the person who paid for the unique greeting.

One thing’s for sure: PM Lee and PM Lawrence would be feeling the love after watching the video.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @rexgowishessg on TikTok.