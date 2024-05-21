Vape products worth over S$5 Mil seized in Woodlands, 2 Thai men arrested

Vape products worth over S$5 million seized in Woodlands

Vape products worth over S$5 million were seized during a warehouse raid at Woodlands Industrial Park on 24 April.

This marks the second-largest seizure of e-vaporizers, following the largest haul recorded in March worth more than S$6 million.

Two Thai men were arrested and charged with staying in Singapore unlawfully without a valid pass.

In a press release issued on Tuesday (21 May), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said more than 400,000 e-vaporisers and components were seized from the Woodlands warehouse on 24 April.

The confiscated items were reportedly worth more than S$5 million.

Two Thai men, 22 and 30, were arrested and charged for staying in Singapore unlawfully without a valid pass.

The pair are also helping officers with investigations.

Authorities seize S$6 million worth of vape products in March

The operation is the second-largest e-vaporiser seizure after a record haul in March, which saw vape products worth over S$6 million seized.

The contraband items were found in two warehouse units after two men were caught transporting two packages of e-vaporisers in their car, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

HSA stated that importing, distributing, selling or offering for sale e-vaporisers and their components are illegal in Singapore.

Those convicted of such an offence for the first time face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Repeat offences face a fine of up to S$20,000, up to 12 months’ jail, or both.

Under the Immigration Act, overstaying for up to 90 days can lead to a fine of up to S$4,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Arrested immigration offenders will also be deported and prohibited from returning to Singapore after their serving their meting out their respective sentences.

