165 Litres of cough syrup made in Geylang condo bathroom seized during drug raid

Police seize cough syrup made in Geylang condo

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) together with the Singapore Police Force seized about 165 litres of cough syrup during a crackdown operation of a condominium unit in Geylang.

Over 57,000 units of various medicines, including cough suppressants, armodafinil, and sedatives, were also seized by the police at the condominium.

The street value of the drugs seized totalled around S$130,000.

According to HSA and SPF’s joint statement, this drug seizure operation was one of the largest in the last five years.

Cough syrup made in condo’s bathroom

During a two-day intelligence-led operation that ended on 14 May, officers from HSA and SPF ambushed and apprehended a male suspect as he was leaving his apartment.

The suspect then led the officers to his unit, where he had allegedly been manufacturing and stockpiling cough syrup and drugs for illegal sale in Geylang since December 2023.

The officers found out that the cough syrup production took place in the bathroom. Measuring cups filled with cough syrup mixture were found placed without covers next to the toilet bowl and on the sink countertop.

HSA confiscated illicit substances, including 984 prescription-sized 90ml bottles, one 3.8-litre canister, and three 25-litre plastic buckets filled with cough syrup.

They also seized various tools used in the manufacturing process, such as measuring cups and stirrers.

“HSA will persist with our enforcement efforts and continue to work with the Police and relevant agencies on targeted operations to disrupt the illegal sale and supply of such medicines to safeguard the Singapore public,” said Ms Annie Tan, HSA Director of Enforcement Branch.

The public is encouraged to report any illegal activities related to unauthorised cough syrup and medications to the HSA Enforcement Branch.

Individuals found importing, manufacturing, or supplying illegal health products face a prison sentence of up to 2 years, a fine of up to S$50,000, or both upon conviction.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority (HSA).