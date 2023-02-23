Nearly 1kg Of Heroin Seized In Punggol Raid, Man Arrested For Suspected Drug Trafficking

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

CNB Seizes Large Amounts Of Heroin, Cannabis & Other Substances In Raid

Singapore is known for its heavy penalties for drug offenders and traffickers.

Recently, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) foiled a suspected drug trafficking operation when it seized a large number of controlled substances.

These included heroin, cannabis, ‘Ice’ (or methamphetamine), and more.

Officers also arrested a 32-year-old Singaporean man, who could face the death penalty if convicted.

Suspect arrested in Bukit Timah Road area

On Thursday (23 Feb), CNB shared a news release about an operation that its officers conducted in the afternoon of 21 Feb.

After stopping a Singaporean man in a luxury sedan somewhere along Bukit Timah Road, they arrested him and brought him back to his residence in Punggol Field.

There, officers uncovered almost 5kg of controlled drugs, including:

2,123g of cannabis

967g of heroin

131g of ‘Ice’

123g of ketamine

263g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

1,325g of powdery substances believed to contain controlled drugs

The estimated street value of these drugs is around S$182,000.

According to the CNB, the total amount of drugs seized is enough to feed the addiction of about 760 drug abusers for a week.

Suspect could face death penalty if convicted

In the statement, Senior Assistant Director of Intelligence Operations William Tan noted that drug traffickers “continue to peddle drugs and profit at the expense of people’s lives and livelihoods”.

This is in spite of these traffickers knowing the harms of drugs.

“To prevent and disrupt the circulation of drugs in our society, CNB has in place a comprehensive harm prevention approach including tough laws and robust enforcement to send a strong signal of deterrence against illicit drug activities,” he added.

If convicted of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin or 500g of cannabis, the suspect may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the case are currently underway.

Featured image adapted from the Central Narcotics Bureau.