Tampines junction where fatal accident occurred meets international safety standards: Amy Khor

Tampines junction up to international safety standards

The junction of Tampines Ave 1 and Tampines Ave 4 where a fatal six-vehicle crash took place meets international safety standards, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said in Parliament on Tuesday (7 May).

The minister was addressing a question from Sembawang MP Poh Li San regarding measures to enhance traffic safety at this junction where the accident occurred on 22 April.

The accident claimed the lives of a 17-year-old female student and a 57-year-old woman.

The driver has been charged and is currently out on a S$30,000 bail, wearing an electronic tag. His driver’s license has been suspended and his passport seized.

No major accidents between 2019 to 2023

Asked if the Land Transportation Authority (LTA) has plans to build more underground walkways in Tampines for pedestrians to avoid crossing busy junctions, Dr Khor said there has been “no feedback in relation to safety issues” at the said junction.

Between 2019 and 2023, there had been no accidents with serious injuries or fatalities that occurred there, said the minister.

Furthermore, Dr Khor said the junction had been reviewed after the accident and the Ministry of Transport (MoT) sees no need to implement measures to enhance safety at that junction.

However, the MoT will also await the results of the traffic enforcement investigation and review if further measures have to be implemented to enhance road safety at the crash site.

“This is the similar approach that we take for all locations where serious accidents have occurred,” said Dr Khor.

