6-vehicle accident in Tampines leaves 1 car overturned, 8 people sent to hospital

6-vehicle accident at Tampines junction on 22 April leaves at least 8 hurt

A major collision occurred at a traffic junction in Tampines this morning (22 April), involving six vehicles, one of which was overturned.

One person had his foot trapped under a car’s wheel before rescuers came and freed him.

Eight people were rushed to the hospital and multiple injuries were reported.

Black car was allegedly speeding before collision

Shin Min Daily News reported that the accident occurred at around 7am on Monday (22 April) at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.

According to eyewitness accounts, chaos ensued when a black car disregarded a red light. It then triggered a chain collision involving six cars. The black car ultimately overturned after the collision.

Mr Li (name transliterated from Mandarin), a 45-year-old salesman who witnessed the accident while driving his daughter to school, recounted the sequence of events.

He saw the black car — initially driving in the left lane — attempting to overtake a white car by switching to the right lane. When the black car abruptly changed lanes again, it hit the white car and accelerated forward.

While the white car managed to steady itself after the collision, the black car accelerated forward. By the time Mr Li arrived at the junction, the collision had already occurred.

A video on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page showed an overturned black car, in which a driver was trapped.

In the aftermath of the accident, bystanders rushed to assist the casualties and alert authorities. Mr Li, upon witnessing the scene, promptly notified the police for assistance.

Multiple casualties in 6-vehicle accident in Tampines

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed it received an alert regarding the accident at about 7.07am.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, a person was found lying on the road with one leg trapped under the wheel of a car. SCDF officers deployed hydraulic rescue equipment to free the person’s leg.

Paramedics later rushed eight individuals to the following hospitals for medical treatment:

Four to Changi General Hospital

Two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Two to KK Women’s & Children’s Hospital

Members of the public including a nurse and two off-duty SCDF officers rendered assistance to the injured persons after the accident. SCDF has announced plans to commend them for their exemplary actions.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for comments.

