33-year-old woman dies in motorcycle-van crash along Jalan Tukang

Woman dies in motorcycle-van crash along Jalan Tukang

On Saturday (20 July), a van and a motorcycle collided at the junction of Jalan Tukang and Quality Road at around 4.45 pm.

A 33-year-old woman riding the motorcycle was found dead at the scene. Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that she could not be saved.

A video of the aftermath of the accident was posted on the Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 Facebook group on the same day.

The video of the aftermath of the accident shows the fallen motorcycle before panning across the road to show a white sheet covering what is seemingly the body of the motorcyclist who had died during the accident.

Two ambulances as well as paramedics and personnel are also seen nearby.

Speaking to MS News, SCDF said that they were alerted to the incident at around 4.45pm.

Upon their arrival, SCDF found the 53-year-old driver of the van trapped in his seat. He was later rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment and conveyed in a conscious state to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another person on the scene was assessed by the SCDF for injuries but refused to be sent to the hospital.

Both the SCDF and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed the death of the 33-year-old female motorcyclist at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

3 fatal accidents on 20 July

This is one of a string of fatal road traffic accidents that took place on Saturday (20 July).

At 12.25pm that same day, a van driver died after rear-ending an SMRT bus in Choa Chu Kang.

Additionally, at around 6pm, a fatal accident involving a 76-year-old female pedestrian occurred in Bukit Batok. The 53-year-old male driver has been arrested for careless driving.

