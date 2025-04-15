MS Explains: How S’poreans can vote in GE2025 if they’re overseas, a step-by-step guide

MS Explains: How to vote if you’re a Singaporean overseas

–

The General Election (GE) is fast approaching, with Singaporeans slated to go to the polls on 3 May.

While those in Singapore look forward to a straightforward voting process, what happens if you are based overseas?

There are several steps to take note of should you have to vote outside of Singapore.

Do note that this does not apply to local Singaporeans who happen to be overseas on Polling Day for holidays or trips.

For such individuals, their names will be removed from the Registers of Electors and they can apply to restore their name to vote in following elections.

1. Overseas voters to have a Local Contact Address (LCA)

If you are a Singaporean working or residing abroad, you can register as an overseas voter.

Those who have changed their NRIC address to an overseas one will need a Local Contact Address (LCA) — as the Registers of Electors are compiled by electoral divisions based on the electors’ NRIC addresses.

The LCA must either be the address of any residential property in Singapore that the voter owns, or the residential address of:

Their spouse, parent, grandparent, sibling, child

Any grandparent, parent or sibling of their spouse

Any sibling of any of their parents or their spouse’s parents

Any child of any of their siblings or their spouse’s siblings

Registration for the LCA can be done online via the ICA website here.

2. Check voter eligibility & meet period of residence requirement

Apart from having an LCA, you must meet the following criteria to qualify as a voter:

You are a citizen of Singapore (pink NRIC)

You are above 21 years old

You are not disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law

Additionally, you must meet a minimum period of residence.

To be registered as an overseas elector, you must have resided in Singapore for an aggregate of at least 30 days within the three-year period prior to the date of application.

You may register as an overseas voter via the Elections Department (ELD) of Singapore website using Singpass.

3. Choose between casting vote at overseas polling station or via post

Should you satisfy all the qualifying criteria, registers may select from one out of 10 of the overseas polling stations.

The overseas polling stations are located in:

Canberra, Australia

London, United Kingdom

Tokyo, Japan

Beijing, China

Shanghai, China

Washington D.C., United States of America

San Francisco, United States of America

New York, United States of America

Hong Kong

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

These stations are within 10 designated Singapore Overseas Missions in countries or cities with a significant number of Singaporeans.

Besides the selected overseas polling station, a polling station in Singapore will also be allotted to the registered voter.

If they happen to be back in Singapore on Polling Day, they may head down to their allotted local polling station.

However, Singaporeans overseas who are unable to cast their vote in person can do so via post.

Those who wish to do so can select to vote by post when registering as an overseas voter on the ELD website.

Overseas voters also need to upload their wet ink signature.

After Nomination Day, voters can download and print their postal ballot paper and return envelope via Voter Services on Singpass.

They must then mail out the return envelope by the eve of Polling Day in Singapore.

The envelope must arrive in Singapore not more than 10 days after Polling Day.

4. ePoll Letter will be issued to overseas voters

After Nomination Day, a poll letter will be emailed to the registered voter.

Individuals may find it in the email address that was provided to the ELD at the point of registration.

The ePoll Letter will state their electoral division, the overseas polling station selected, and the polling date and hours for that station.

Additionally, the letter will inform the elector of the local polling station allotted.

The poll card will also be mailed to their latest LCA in Singapore registered with the ICA in case they happen to be back in Singapore on Polling Day.

Should you not receive your ePoll Letter via email before Polling Day, you may access your poll letter online via the Voter Services using Singpass.

5. Look out for election details announced across various sites

During the election, the date and hours of the overseas polls will be published on the Singapore Government Gazette.

Details will also be announced through Singapore media, the websites of the ELD and Overseas Missions that serve as overseas polling stations.

Electors must take note that only one vote is permitted at either an overseas or local polling station.

Application for registration as an overseas elector is open all-year round.

However, applications will not be processed during the period from the third day after the Writ of Election is issued until the Polling Day for the election.

The Writ of Election for GE2025 has since been issued on 15 April.

