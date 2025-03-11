MS Explains: What 1st time voters should look out for from now till Polling Day

MS Explains: Key GE milestones voters in Singapore should know

The formation of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) on 22 Jan marks a significant step in the progression of the upcoming general election (GE) which must be held by November.

The committee — which determines electoral boundaries based on population shifts and new housing developments — has released a report of its findings on 11 Mar, including the total number of electors for this GE and the total number of electoral divisions.

Following the report, there are five more milestones that Singaporeans should look out for starting with the dissolution of parliament.

EBRC convened Release of EBRC report detailing changes to the electoral map Parliament is dissolved Writ of election is issued Nomination Day Cooling-off Day Polling Day

According to the past four elections, the time between the EBRC formation and Polling Day has ranged from four to 11 months.

Here’s what Singaporeans, especially first-time voters, should expect from now till then.

EBRC report kickstarts election season

The EBRC report is something to look out for as it details any changes to the electoral map.

This upcoming GE, there are 15 Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) and 18 Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs).

The 33 GRCs and SMCs will be represented by a total of 97 elected MPs.

The report also provides a breakdown of the number of electors for every electoral division, with the largest being Ang Mo Kio GRC with 190,800 electors, and the smallest being Yuhua SMC with 20,252 electors.

The EBRC report — which is available for public viewing here — will kickstart election season, with political parties deciding their slates in the wards they intend to contest.

Election manifestos and slogans will also be published, according to CNA.

What follows the release of the report is the issuance of the Writ of Election — typically on the same day that parliament is dissolved.

In GE2020, the Writ of Election was issued about three months after the EBRC report. In GE2015, it happened within a month.

It is unclear when this year’s announcement will be made.

Nomination Day marks the start of nine-day campaign period

Nomination Day then ensues soon after as it must take place no earlier than five days and no later than one month after the writ is issued.

On this day, contesting parties are to file their papers at nomination centres before noon.

There will be an official announcement of nominated or returned candidates followed by speeches.

Nomination Day also marks the start of the nine-day campaign period.

What should voters expect during this period?

During the nine days, candidates and political parties will conduct election campaigns to promote and present themselves as the ideal candidate for people to vote for.

Campaigning can be done both physically and online. Candidates will be engaging in activities such as:

Conducting walkabouts and house-to-house visits

Distribute pamphlets, handouts, newsletters

Publish manifestos

Publish candidate’s biographical details

The campaigns will last until the eve of Polling Day, also introduced as the Cooling-off Day in the 2011 GE.

Campaigning activities and election advertising are not allowed on this day, to give voters time to reflect and consider key issues before making their decisions.

Things voters should take note of for Polling Day

Finally, Polling Day is when all those eligible will vote.

The whole GE process leads up to this pivotal day, and it is declared a public holiday. The specific date will be announced here.

On this day, voters are required to head down to the ballot boxes from 8am to 8pm.

If your name is in the certified Register of Electors for a constituency, you are eligible and it is compulsory to vote.

If you are required to work, you should request time-off from your employer.

Should you fail to vote, your name will be taken off the Registers of Electors after the election.

Before heading down to the polling stations, you will need to have your poll or ePoll card and NRIC or valid passport with you.

More information and details can be found here.

