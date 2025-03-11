GE2025: New Punggol GRC carved out after seeing ‘largest increase’ in electors since GE2020

GE2025 GRCs & SMCs revealed in Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has released its report for Singapore’s next general election.

In EBRC’s report released on Tuesday (11 March), five single-member constituencies (SMC) were dissolved and six new ones were added.

The dissolved SMCs are:

Bukit Batok

Hong Kah North

MacPherson

Punggol West

Yuhua

As for the new SMCs, they are:

Bukit Gombak

Jalan Kayu

Jurong Central

Queenstown

Sembawang West

Tampines Changkat

There will also be one new four-Member of Parliament (MP) Group Representation Constituencies (GRC) in the form of Punggol.

Punggol GRC consists of estates formerly part of five-MP Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC as well as the dissolved Punggol West SMC.

EBRC stated that the split occurred due to Pasir Ris-Punggol seeing the “largest increase in the number of electors”.

The remaining Pasir Ris polling districts were then merged with adjacent ones from East Coast GRC, forming the four-MP Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

The upcoming election will also see an increase in the total number of MPs — from 93 in 2020 to 97.

This year’s electoral map consists of 33 electoral divisions, with 15 SMCs and 18 GRCs.

The GRCs are also split into:

Four-MP GRCs — 8

Five-MP GRCs — 10

Report released 7 weeks after committee was convened

Prior to every election, the EBRC convenes so it can decide and recommend the electoral divisions.

These are split between SMCs and GRCs.

The formation of the EBRC is the first major milestone in the lead-up to the election.

For GE2025, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong convened the committee on 22 Jan.

The EBRC sent their report to him on 7 March.

The government has accepted the EBRC’s recommendations today (11 March).

