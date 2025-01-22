S’pore Electoral Boundaries Review Committee convened in preparation for upcoming General Election

Singapore Electoral Boundaries Review Committee convened on 22 Jan

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong has convened the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC), marking a significant step toward the upcoming General Election (GE).

The announcement was made on Wednesday (22 Jan) afternoon.

A press release from the Elections Department states that the committee will be responsible for reviewing the boundaries of the current electoral divisions.

It will also make recommendations on the number and boundaries of Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and Single Member Constituencies (SMCs), taking into account population shifts and housing developments during the review.

1st of several milestones leading up to GE

The formation of the EBRC is the first of several milestones in the lead-up to the next GE.

While the exact date of the election remains uncertain, this development signals that the contest is imminent.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), in the case of past elections, the gap between the formation of the EBRC and the actual election ranged from three to 11 months.

For example, in the previous election, the EBRC was formed in August 2019 and the GE was held in July 2020.

Having been convened, the EBRC will review Singapore’s electoral map — a process that has taken anywhere from three weeks to nearly 7.5 months in past elections.

A report will then be issued detailing the number of seats available for contest in GRCs and SMCs across the island.

The GE will be called shortly after the EBRC report is released, typically within one day to three months, based on previous elections.

Featured image adapted from Elections Department Singapore – ELD on Facebook.