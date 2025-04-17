‘I will not gamble with your future’: PM Wong launches PAP manifesto for GE2025, introduces 32 new candidates

PM Lawrence Wong unveils PAP’s GE2025 manifesto, unveils over 30 new faces

On 17 April, ahead of the upcoming General Election (GE), Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong launched the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) renewed manifesto and unveiled the largest slate of fresh candidates in recent history.

Titled “Changed World, Fresh Team, New Resolve – Securing a Brighter Future for You”, the manifesto sets the tone for what PM Wong describes as a pivotal moment in Singapore’s history.

The launch comes after the Writ of Election was issued on 15 April, kicking off a hectic two-and-a-half weeks to Polling Day on 3 May.

More than 30 new faces unveiled

On 12 April, as he announced PAP’s unchanged slate for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, PM Wong — heading into his first election campaign as the party’s secretary-general — said that PAP will be introducing “the largest slate of new faces in recent history” for the upcoming GE.

Speaking to 400 supporters at the manifesto launch today (17 April), PM Wong introduced 32 new candidates who will stand under the PAP banner this election, as reported by The Straits Times (ST).

He described them as a “fresh team” equipped to meet the demands of a “changed” world.

Manifesto addresses rising global risks

In the video introducing PAP’s manifesto, PM Wong began by saying that this year marked a major milestone, SG60.

“This achievement belongs to all of us,” he added.

Looking back at 60 years of nation-building, PM Wong said that Singapore has “weathered many storms, adapted to changes and emerged stronger”.

He reminded Singaporeans that the PAP has been by the country’s side through the six decades, working “hand in hand” with the people to improve Singapore.

Taking on the role of being Singapore’s Prime Minister a year ago, PM Wong said that it is a role he has “taken to heart”.

“We have strengthened support for workers, families and seniors — creating a Singapore where homes are more affordable, employment is stable, and healthcare serves everyone effectively,” PM Wong said.

“But this is just the beginning,” he said, adding that the Singapore dream “is evolving”.

Economic challenges, geopolitical tensions, and rapid technological advancements have created an environment of uncertainty.

PM Wong acknowledged these challenges, stating, “Our next chapter of nation building will take place in a very uncertain world.”

He listed examples of rising trade barriers, weakening global relations, and intensifying power relations.

How we navigate these challenges will define our future, he declared.

Manifesto aims to provide roadmap for future

In their manifesto, the PAP aims to provide a roadmap for Singapore to navigate future complexities, focusing on economic resilience, social cohesion, and sustainable development.

PAP vows to grow an economy with good jobs and equal opportunities for all. They aim to strengthen the education and upskilling system as well as ensure the affordability of homes and healthcare for all population.

PM Wong emphasises that this would necessitate decisive leadership: “We need an experienced and effective government with the mandate to represent you, address your needs and take our nation forward.”

PM Wong said that although the world has changed, the party will stay true to its commitment to always put Singapore and Singaporeans at the heart of all they do.

“This manifesto is our promise to you. Our commitment is clear: to serve you, to stand with you,” PM Wong said.

