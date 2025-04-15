Polling Day for 2025 General Election set for 3 May, Parliament dissolved

PM Lawrence Wong announces 2025 General Election Polling Day for 3 May

Polling Day for the 2025 General Election (GE2025) will take place on 3 May, marking Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong’s first GE.

Nomination Day has also been confirmed for 23 April, according to the issued Writ of Election.

Prior to the issuing, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved the Singapore Parliament today (15 April).

The campaigning period will commence after the completion of nomination proceedings on Nomination Day.

It will last nine days, with no campaigning allowed on Cooling-off Day on 2 May.

Polling Day on 3 May will be a public holiday, as required by law. Voting remains compulsory for all eligible Singaporeans.

Singaporeans who have planned overseas vacations need not worry about rushing back midway through, however.

The Elections Department (ELD) considers that a valid reason for not voting, so long as the trip was planned before the announcement of Polling Day.

Other valid reasons include working and studying overseas, as well as medical circumstances.

The ELD will temporarily remove the names of these Singaporeans from the Register of Electors, but they can restore them online using Singpass, free of charge.

A non-voter with an invalid reason will have to pay a S$50 administrative fee to restore their name.

PM Lawrence Wong’s first GE as head of PAP

GE2025 is notable as PM Lawrence Wong’s first election as Prime Minister.

It is also the first General Election since 2006 without former PM Lee Hsien Loong at the helm of the PAP.

Mr Lee’s last election in 2020 saw the PAP victorious with 61.23% of the vote and 83 seats. The Worker’s Party also captured the new Sengkang GRC for a total of 10 seats.

GE2020 held further significance as it occurred in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

