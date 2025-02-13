Japanese tech company lets staff take ‘beer breaks’ & ‘hangover leave’, has zero turnover despite low pay

Japanese tech company offers free beers & hangover leave as job perks

For most of us, calling in sick after a wild night out is a risky move. But at one Japanese tech company, nursing a hangover isn’t just allowed, it’s part of the perks.

Trust Ring Co Ltd, a small IT firm based in Osaka, is shaking up work culture with ‘hangover leave’ — a wild new perk that gives its employees the freedom to sleep off a heavy night before rolling into the office.

And if that wasn’t enough? They can crack open a cold one on the job too.

Tech company woos young talent with hangover leave & free booze

The 60-person company knows it can’t match the sky-high salaries of big corporations. So instead, it’s offering what it believes the Gen Z workforce truly wants — flexibility, fun, and free-flow alcohol.

The firm’s office in Midoribashi comes stocked with a draught beer machine and a full bar of spirits, allowing employees to drink at work.

There’s also no problem even if they overdo it. The hangover leave allows workers who are supposed to come in at 9am to instead stroll into work at noon, without facing any consequences.

According to the Daily Mail, the company also offers ‘loss leave’, which lets employees take time off if something happens to their favourite pop idol.

Low pay but happy employees

The company’s CEO told Kansai TV that while they can’t pay more than minimum wage, they can provide an environment that keeps employees happy.

“Our salary is set just over minimum wage and we can’t use a lot of money, so they’re free to do what they want,” he said.

According to the interview, Trust Ring Co’s salary sits at 222,000 yen per month (S$1,950), which already includes 20 hours of overtime pay.

While that might not sound like much, some graduates see lifestyle perks as more important than money.

This is evidenced by the fact that over the last three years, the company has experienced no turnover and that its “performance” has been “good”.

Japan’s low birth rate leaves companies scrambling for hires

With Japan facing a declining birthrate, companies are in an intense scramble for young talent in the face of labour scarcity.

In this battle for the so-called “golden eggs” of fresh graduates, unique incentives like hangover leave are becoming the latest strategy to attract new hires.

According to a report by Fuji News Network (FNN), companies across Japan are going all out to retain young talent.

Work-from-home setups, permission to take side gigs from the first year, and even unusual leave policies are all part of the game.

Featured image adapted from trustring.jp on Instagram and Trust Ring Co.