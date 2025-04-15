Man in S’pore molests ‘godson’ for 7 years, victim looked up to him after his father’s death

Man molests ‘godson’ over 7 years, victim viewed him as father figure

A 64-year-old former Singapore citizen was sentenced to four years and three months in jail on Tuesday (15 April) for molesting his “godson” over a period of seven years.

Esau John Chin, who was found guilty in March of seven counts of molestation, was also sentenced to 13 strokes of the cane.

However, as he is over 50 years old, he will serve an additional six months in jail in lieu of caning, bringing his total sentence to four years and nine months.

Abuse began when victim was 11 years old

As a close family friend, Chin — now a New Zealander — stayed with the boy’s family at least once a year during visits between 2000 and 2020.

The victim, 34, is the eldest of three children and the only son.

After his father passed away, he grew close to Chin, viewing him as both a father figure and disciplinarian.

The abuse began when the boy was just 11 and continued until he was 18.

During his early visits, Chin would shower naked with the boy, later progressing to touching his private parts.

When they shared a bed, Chin would perform sexual acts on the victim, who pretended to be asleep and tried to squirm away to avoid contact.

Chin also told the boy to perform the same acts on himself at least once a week, claiming it would “clear” his system.

By 2005, the molestation continued even as the victim entered his teenage years.

Over time, he grew increasingly disturbed by the acts and began distancing himself from Chin.

Abuse stops after victim reveals he has a girlfriend

In 2007, Chin returned to Singapore to help the victim enrol in polytechnic and continued to molest him.

Still unsure how to respond, the victim remained silent.

The abuse finally stopped between 2008 and 2009 — only after the victim told Chin he had a girlfriend.

He later reported the abuse to the police, stating that his “godfather” had molested him between the ages of 11 and 18.

Chin denies touching victim’s genitals

In court, Chin admitted to showering naked with the victim but denied ever touching his genitals.

He also revealed that in 2020, he had asked the victim for a knife to discipline him, which led the victim to lie to authorities about the abuse out of shame.

However, the victim later stated that he felt fear, not embarrassment, after Chin “revealed his true colours”.

During sentencing, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan condemned Chin for exploiting the boy’s vulnerability and betraying his trust.

Chin is now appealing both his conviction and sentence.

