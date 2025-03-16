Malaysia Airlines flight forced to turn back after engine catches fire mid-air

Malaysian Airlines plane engine catches fire, no injuries reported

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Manila to Kuala Lumpur was forced to turn back just minutes after takeoff on Saturday (15 March) when one of its engines reportedly caught fire, possibly due to a bird strike.

Passengers witness fire coming from Malaysia Airlines engine

Flight MH705 departed from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) but had to make an emergency return after flames were seen coming from the aircraft’s left engine.

Images shared by X user @dasunhegoda showed the engine engulfed in flames, with the user claiming that the failure occurred shortly after takeoff.

🚨Scary experience! I was on @MAS flight MH705 when the engine failed & caught fire after takeoff from Manila Ninoy Aquino Intl Airport, #Philippines. Huge thanks to the pilots & cabin crew for keeping us safe. 🙏@Boeing @BoeingAirplanes @boeing pic.twitter.com/baKuZyG85L — Dasun Hegoda 👨‍💻 (@dasunhegoda) March 15, 2025

Fortunately, the pilots managed to land the aircraft safely back at NAIA 40 minutes later, with no injuries reported.

Malaysia Airlines responds to incident

Malaysia Airlines responded to the viral post on X (formerly Twitter), thanking passengers for their patience.

“We are relieved to hear that you are safe and truly appreciate your understanding during such a difficult situation,” the airline stated.

Video captures flames & smoke billowing from aircraft

Filipino aviation news platform Aviation Updates Philippines later shared a video of the incident, showing flames and thick smoke coming from the aircraft’s left engine, allegedly caused by a bird strike.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the engine failure.

