76-year-old pedestrian dies after fatal accident at Bukit Batok, driver arrested for careless driving

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

53-year-old driver arrested after fatal accident at Bukit Batok West Avenue 6

A fatal accident involving a 76-year-old female pedestrian occurred in Bukit Batok on Saturday (20 July).

A 53-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News.

76-year-old pedestrian dies after accident

On the night of 20 July, a video of the accident’s aftermath at Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 was posted on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page.

Traffic police are seen diverting cars away from the middle of the road where a white sheet has been laid. An ambulance is also seen parked nearby.

Source: Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Facebook

According to the post, a BMW was involved in the fatal accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the accident along Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 at around 6pm. A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police confirmed a 76-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

They arrested a 59-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Facebook.

