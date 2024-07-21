76-year-old pedestrian dies after fatal accident at Bukit Batok, driver arrested for careless driving

53-year-old driver arrested after fatal accident at Bukit Batok West Avenue 6
A fatal accident involving a 76-year-old female pedestrian occurred in Bukit Batok on Saturday (20 July).
A 53-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News.
76-year-old pedestrian dies after accident
On the night of 20 July, a video of the accident’s aftermath at Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 was posted on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page.
Traffic police are seen diverting cars away from the middle of the road where a white sheet has been laid. An ambulance is also seen parked nearby.
According to the post, a BMW was involved in the fatal accident.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the accident along Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 at around 6pm. A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.
Police confirmed a 76-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
They arrested a 59-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.
Investigations are ongoing.
