S’pore tycoon Robert Ng & children to be designated as politically significant persons, all members of China political body

Latest News Politics

The intended designations were not because the four individuals had engaged in any egregious activity, MHA said.

By - 8 Apr 2025, 2:40 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Robert Ng & children to be designated politically significant persons, served notices on 7 April

Singapore real estate tycoon Robert Ng and three of his children will be designated as “politically significant persons”, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a press release on Monday (7 April).

All four of them held positions in China’s top political advisory body.

Source: Forbes on X, Daryl Ng, Nikki Ng & David Ng on LinkedIn

4 S’poreans declare membership in foreign entities

MHA said the following Singaporeans had declared that they were members of a foreign legislature or foreign political organisation:

  • Robert Ng Chee Siong
  • Daryl Ng Win Kong
  • Nikki Ng Mien Hua
  • David Ng Win Loong

Under Section 79 of the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act 2021 (FICA), Singapore citizens must declare such affiliations.

FICA was passed in 2021, seeking to fight against foreign interference in Singapore’s domestic politics.

Robert Ng & children all hold positions in Sino Group

All four members of the family hold positions in Hong Kong property developer Sino Group, the sister company of Far East Organization.

According to Sino’s website, its Chairman is Mr Robert Ng, 72, the son of the late real estate billionaire Ng Teng Fong. He has held this position since 1991.

Source: Temasek Review

His son Daryl Ng, 46, has been the group’s Deputy Chairman since November 2017.

Source: Daryl Ng on LinkedIn

Daughter Ms Nikki Ng, 44, has been a Non-Executive Director of Sino Group since August 2023.

Source: Nikki Ng on LinkedIn

Another son, Mr David Ng, is Group Associate Director.

Source: David Ng on LinkedIn

Robert Ng & children members of China’s top political advisory body

The four of them are also members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s top political advisory body.

According to his bio, Mr Robert Ng was a member of the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th National Committees of the CPPCC and Deputy Director of the Committee for Economic Affairs of the 13th and 14th National Committees of the CPPCC.

Source: Xinhua via National Committee of the CPPCC

Mr Daryl Ng was a member of the 12th and 13th Beijing Municipal Committees of the CPPCC and a member of the Standing Committee of the 14th Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPPCC.

Ms Ng was a member of the 12th, 13th and 14th Shanghai Committees of the CPPCC.

Mr David Ng was a member of the 12th Fujian Provincial Committee of the CPPCC, reported HK newspaper Ta Kung Pao in a 2019 report.

Source: Ta Kung Pao

Robert Ng & children must make annual disclosures as politically significant persons

Based on the four Singaporeans’ declarations, the Registrar of Foreign and Political Disclosures has decided that they should be designated as politically significant persons under FICA.

This means they must make annual disclosures on:

  1. political donations of S$10,000 or more received and accepted by them
  2. foreign affiliations
  3. migration benefits

Notices of Intended Designation were served to the four individuals on 7 April.

MHA clarified that the intended designations were not because the four individuals had engaged in any “egregious activity”.

Also read: NTUC officially designated ‘politically significant person’ to mitigate risk of foreign interference

NTUC officially designated ‘politically significant person’ to mitigate risk of foreign interference

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Forbes on X, Daryl Ng on LinkedIn, Nikki Ng on LinkedIn and David Ng on LinkedIn.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author