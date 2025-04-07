S’pore tycoon Robert Ng & children to be designated as politically significant persons, all members of China political body

Robert Ng & children to be designated politically significant persons, served notices on 7 April

Singapore real estate tycoon Robert Ng and three of his children will be designated as “politically significant persons”, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a press release on Monday (7 April).

All four of them held positions in China’s top political advisory body.

4 S’poreans declare membership in foreign entities

MHA said the following Singaporeans had declared that they were members of a foreign legislature or foreign political organisation:

Robert Ng Chee Siong

Daryl Ng Win Kong

Nikki Ng Mien Hua

David Ng Win Loong

Under Section 79 of the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act 2021 (FICA), Singapore citizens must declare such affiliations.

FICA was passed in 2021, seeking to fight against foreign interference in Singapore’s domestic politics.

Robert Ng & children all hold positions in Sino Group

All four members of the family hold positions in Hong Kong property developer Sino Group, the sister company of Far East Organization.

According to Sino’s website, its Chairman is Mr Robert Ng, 72, the son of the late real estate billionaire Ng Teng Fong. He has held this position since 1991.

His son Daryl Ng, 46, has been the group’s Deputy Chairman since November 2017.

Daughter Ms Nikki Ng, 44, has been a Non-Executive Director of Sino Group since August 2023.

Another son, Mr David Ng, is Group Associate Director.

Robert Ng & children members of China’s top political advisory body

The four of them are also members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s top political advisory body.

According to his bio, Mr Robert Ng was a member of the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th National Committees of the CPPCC and Deputy Director of the Committee for Economic Affairs of the 13th and 14th National Committees of the CPPCC.

Mr Daryl Ng was a member of the 12th and 13th Beijing Municipal Committees of the CPPCC and a member of the Standing Committee of the 14th Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPPCC.

Ms Ng was a member of the 12th, 13th and 14th Shanghai Committees of the CPPCC.

Mr David Ng was a member of the 12th Fujian Provincial Committee of the CPPCC, reported HK newspaper Ta Kung Pao in a 2019 report.

Robert Ng & children must make annual disclosures as politically significant persons

Based on the four Singaporeans’ declarations, the Registrar of Foreign and Political Disclosures has decided that they should be designated as politically significant persons under FICA.

This means they must make annual disclosures on:

political donations of S$10,000 or more received and accepted by them foreign affiliations migration benefits

Notices of Intended Designation were served to the four individuals on 7 April.

MHA clarified that the intended designations were not because the four individuals had engaged in any “egregious activity”.

