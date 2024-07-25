Police on the hunt for man who bathed naked in KL fountain

Man in KL bathes naked in Dataran Merdeka fountain

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who bathed naked in a fountain in Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia.

In a video shared by X user @MALAYSIAVIRALL on 22 July, an unidentified bearded man can be seen standing stark naked in a fountain while washing his clothes.

Unfazed by the bystanders nearby, the man carried on with his activities, seemingly indifferent to the public gaze.

While the video has since been flagged for sensitive content, it has quickly spread across social media — prompting the police to launch an investigation.

Man also seen walking on street naked

A subsequent post by X user, @MiorRidhuan, showed seemingly the same individual, this time navigating the sidewalk with a large bag, still in a state of nudity.

The collective footage has since catapulted to viral status and triggered a spectrum of reactions from netizens.

Among the responses, some expressed concern over the lack of intervention from local authorities and questioned the oversight.

Police launch search for naked man

According to the New Straits Times, police were immediately mobilised in response to the viral video.

Dang Wangi Police Assistant Commissioner Noor Dellhan Yahaya confirmed the immediate launch of an inquiry, stating, “As soon as we received the video, we sent personnel to the scene to investigate.”

Authorities reportedly arrived at the location around 4.46 pm on 22 July.

However, it seemed that the individual had already vacated the premises.

The assistant commissioner has urged anyone with information to come forward, particularly the person behind the recording, to aid in the police investigation.

“This is to ensure that we can immediately take action and ensure incidents which could tarnish the image of our country do not go unattended,” he remarked.

Anyone with insights or knowledge about the incident or the identity of the man involved is urged to contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or reach out to the Dang Wangi police control centre directly at 03-2697 0180.

