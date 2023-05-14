34-Year-Old Man Lies Naked At Yishun Along Sembawang Road, Police Arrest Him

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Police Apprehends Man, 34, Lying Naked Along Sembawang Road

Authorities have apprehended a man who was seemingly lying naked on the road. The incident allegedly took place somewhere along Sembawang Road.

A video of the incident surfaced on the Sgfollowsall Instagram page on Friday (12 May).

The video was a dashcam clip from a car driving along Sembawang Road. Per the post’s captions, the incident took place near the airbase at Chong Pang Camp.

Video surfaced on social media of man lying naked along Sembawang Road

The car is driving along the seemingly empty road until it comes across a man lying completely in the nude on the road.

The vehicle visibly comes to a halt. Presumably, the driver wanted to see what exactly was going on when they chanced upon this puzzling sight.

Ultimately, the driver switched lanes and continued on his journey.

The post did not provide any further details regarding the incident.

Instagram users concerned for his safety

Instagram users who came across the video of the incident were equally confused by the bizarre sight.

Some joked that the reason behind the man’s actions has something to do with the sweltering weather Singapore has been facing lately. One commenter said that the weather should be the one to blame, not the man.

Others noted that, as this took place along Sembawang Road, such odd occurrences are unsurprising for those who reside in the North.

However, some were also genuinely concerned for the man’s safety. This Instagram user commented that the consequences would be unimaginable should a vehicle drives down the lane at high speed without noticing the man.

Man lying naked along Sembawang Road arrested

According to a report by The Straits Times, the man is 34 years old.

The police received a call regarding the incident along Sembawang Road at about 2.40am on Friday (12 May).

Investigations into the incident are currently underway.

If the man is found guilty of appearing nude in a public place, he may face a fine of up to S$2,000, jail time of up to three months, or both.

Whatever it is, we hope that the man gets the help he needs as soon as possible.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sgfollowsall on Instagram and Google Maps.