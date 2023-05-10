Workers At Yishun Fruit Stalls Get Into Fight, Police Arrest 37-Year-Old Man

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

1 Man Arrested After Fight Between Workers At Yishun Fruit Stalls

On Monday (8 May), a fight broke out between two workers from neighbouring durian stalls in Yishun, apparently over cigarettes.

The two apparently had previous altercations, although this was seemingly the first time it escalated into a fight.

At one point, one of the men even grabbed a fruit knife but was stopped in time by people at the scene.

According to 8world News, police arrested a 37-year-old man for assault, while a 23-year-old man was conscious when brought to the hospital.

Workers at Yishun fruit stalls get into altercation

The fight reportedly took place at two neighbouring durian stalls at Block 846 Yishun Ring Road around 10:10am on Monday.

According to an eyewitness, a man in blue suddenly yelled at a man in red and assaulted him.

“The man in blue angrily stepped up to the man in red and wanted to hit him,” the eyewitness told 8world News.

“Employees from the two stalls then stepped forward to hold him back.”

A person familiar with the matter shared that the man in blue had started working at the durian stall a month ago.

He said that he’d always smell alcohol on the man in blue when he was nearby.

The man in blue would also frequently get into quarrels with staff from the neighbouring stall.

He had previously quarreled with the other man involved in the altercation on two or three occasions.

Man in red allegedly handed cigarette to man in blue

8Wolrd News reported that the fight started when the man in red handed a cigarette to the man in blue.

For reasons unknown, the latter grew agitated and poked the other man’s chest with his finger while shouting.

Subsequently, he allegedly grabbed an umbrella and a mop to hit the man in red.

Thankfully, he did not land the hit even though the mop broke.

The man in blue then jumped on the other man and choked him, before hitting his head with his fists.

After a struggle, the man in red was able to break free, though his clothes were torn and his slippers fell from his feet.

Assailant stopped from grabbing fruit knife

Irritated at being beaten for seemingly no reason, the man in red picked up a chair to defend himself before leaving.

His assailant reportedly went to the fruit stand to grab a knife, before other employees rushed to stop him.

At this point, some employees called the police when they realised things were escalating.

When the police arrived, both men gave statements to the police.

8world News cited a Facebook post about the incident, although it is unclear what user’s relation to the men is.

The translation reads: “You want to call the police after making trouble 👮‍♀️The police are very busy 😂😂 #moreandmorefun 🤜🏻🤛🏻 🍏🍎🍐🍋🍊🍌🍉🍇🍓🫐🍈🍒🍑🥭🍍🥝#keydetailmyfruitshopisreallyniceeveryonewelcometosupport 🙏🙏”

He also attached a screenshot of the altercation based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Police told 8world News that it received a report of an assault at around 10.10am on 8 May.

A 23-year-old man was taken conscious to hospital while a 37-year-old man was arrested.

Police investigations are ongoing.

