Burst Pipe Leaves Yishun Flat Muddy & Flooded, Town Council Working To Assist Residents

PUB Carries Out Rectification Works On Yishun Flat That Flooded From Burst Pipe

On Monday (1 May), a water pipe burst at an HDB block in Yishun, causing a flat on the ground floor to become flooded.

Rectification works are now ongoing and the National Water Agency (PUB) has turned off the water supply.

In the meantime, the affected residents of the unit will be staying in temporary accommodation.

Yishun flat flooded from burst pipe

Member of Parliament (MP) Derrick Goh of Nee Soon GRC shared about the incident on Facebook on Monday (1 May).

He said he received an alert that a PUB underground pipe at Block 401 Yishun Green had burst earlier that day, flooding a unit on the ground floor.

As a result, PUB has turned off the water supply and is carrying out rectification works.

Mr Goh also noted that the water supply to the low-rise block had been affected.

To address the situation, PUB arranged for water wagons to supply water to affected units.

“I had rushed down after the Labour Day rally,” he explained. “When I arrived, I met residents who quietly went about filling up pails of water and were understanding of the situation.”

In addition, cleaners from 800 Super Waste were there to help with the issue.

They assisted the affected resident of the flooded unit with moving furniture out and cleaning the premises.

Residents placed in temporary accomodation

Nee Soon Town Council’s plumbing contractor was also on-site, Mr Goh added.

They conducted a joint investigation with PUB and confirmed that the burst pipe was under the latter’s purview.

According to the affected resident, the unit had just completed renovation and the family was planning to move in after the long Labour Day weekend.

To assist with their plight, Mr Goh contacted the Yishun HDB General Manager to provide the family with temporary accommodation.

The People’s Association (PA) Grassroots will use emergency funds to help them as well.

Extending his gratitude towards grassroots volunteers of Yishun Clover RC at Block 398 for helping to store some of the new residents’ furniture, Mr Goh noted that this was “an unfortunate incident and a stressful time for the affected family”.

I assured them we will extend help where possible.

He added that they will be working closely with PUB, the Nee Soon Town Council, and residents, and that they will provide updates when necessary.

