Parents upset with Sentosa resort after 14-year-old girls found in room with guys & alcohol

14-year-old girls caught in Siloso Beach Resort hotel room with guys & alcohol

Last Saturday (20 April), a group of 14-year-old girls were found partying together with at least seven guys in a room at Siloso Beach Resort.

There were also bottles of alcohol and vapes found at the premises, STOMP reported.

One of the youths’ parents called out the hotel for allowing such “illegal and dangerous activities”.

However, this triggered the ire of some netizens, who said it’s the responsibility of parents to ensure their children do not find themselves in such situations.

In response to queries by MS News, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Father of 14-year-old girl found out there were at least 7 guys in the room at Siloso Beach Resort

According to Eric, the father of one of the 14-year-olds, his daughter was at the party with a friend whose parents they knew.

At about 2am that night, his daughter told him that she wanted to stay for the night, he told STOMP.

However, he started to feel suspicious when she gave excuses not to send him a picture of her friends. This prompted him to dial the hotel.

It was then Eric discovered that there were around seven or eight boys in the room.

Upon confronting his daughter, she denied the allegations and claimed there were only four girls with her.

Group partied with bottles of alcohol in the room

The morning after, the parent of his daughter’s friend made a trip to the hotel and took a picture of the group.

After Eric contacted the hotel again, it replied that such parties were not allowed. Upon finding out about the party, it enforced its policy of having only a maximum of four guests per room.

However, while the additional guests left the premises at around 3.15am, they reportedly snuck back in.

Speaking to STOMP, Eric said:

We feel as parents it is our duty to inform the public who have teenage girls to beware of such illegal and dangerous activities happening on Sentosa Island at the Siloso Beach Resort,

Netizens express dissatisfaction towards how girl’s father pushed the blame towards hotel

The incident has gained traction online, with Eric’s response upsetting some netizens.

One Reddit user stressed that the fault lies on the parent for not educating their daughter about the dangers of such vices.

Similarly, another commenter stressed that it was the group’s decision to participate in these activities, suggesting that the blame ought not to be pushed to the hotel.

Others say the parent should have enforced discipline and not allowed their daughter to stay overnight at such a young age.

MS News has reached out to Siloso Beach Resort for comments.

Featured image adapted from STOMP.