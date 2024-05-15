S’pore is the top Asian city to work in, job-seekers drawn to quality of opportunities: Report

Singapore is the top Asian city for work according to survey

Seeking job opportunities overseas is a common practice around the world, and Singapore is no exception, with three in five Singaporeans willing to move abroad for work — according to a recent report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), The Network, and The Stepstone Group.

While some Singaporeans dream of working abroad, Singapore appears as a preferred work destination for foreign workers.

The Decoding Global Talent 2024 report revealed that the nation-state is the top Asian city to work in.

Singapore additionally ranks 8th in the list of preferred work destinations globally.

The main factors leading to Singapore’s ranking in the top 10 are job opportunities, quality of life, cost of living, and safety.

Singapore ranks 8th among preferred work destinations since 2020

In a media release seen by MS News, the recent study surveyed 150,000 workforce respondents from over 180 countries.

Its results stated that English-speaking countries such as Australia, the US, Canada, and the UK are the top work destinations where workforce respondents would want to move for work.

Singapore claims the 8th place and has consistently maintained the ranking since 2020.

As for the top 10 cities, Singapore surpasses Tokyo and stays at 7th spot.

Ahead of the nation-state are the following cities: Berlin, New York, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Amsterdam, and London.

Singapore is, however, ranked as the top Asian city to move to for work.

Participants who chose Singapore cited reasons such as the abundance of job opportunities, quality of life, security, safety, and the cost of living.

Inbound talents hail from neighbouring countries

Many aspiring professionals looking to relocate to Singapore come from neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hong Kong, said the report.

About 30% of Malaysian respondents prefer Singapore as a prime working destination.

Workers from countries with larger populations such as China and India also desire to work in Singapore even though they are further away.

Professionals interested in working in Singapore mostly prefer roles in Marketing, Media, Digital, Data Science, and AI.

They are also attracted by Business Management, Engineering, and Research and Laboratory work due to broader career opportunities.

Singaporeans are willing to move abroad for job opportunities

On the other hand, 64% of Singapore respondents are open to working overseas, with Australia being the top destination, followed by China and Japan.

Among this group of respondents willing to relocate, young Singaporeans show a high mobility rate of 72%, which is comparable to the Southeast Asia (SEA) average of 70% and the global average of 73%.

The report further reveals that the majority of Singaporeans interested in working abroad prefer short-term assignments because they aim to return home after accomplishing their goals overseas.

According to the study, workers moving abroad expect employers’ assistance with housing, visa and work permits, relocation, and language support.

Similarly, Singaporeans seeking opportunities abroad also emphasize the need for substantial employer support, especially in housing, relocation, and visa assistance, to ease the transition to a new culture.

