Johor aims to be ‘Shenzhen of Southeast Asia’ with Johor-S’pore Special Economic Zone

Johor hopes to be ‘Shenzhen of Southeast Asia’

Aspiring to be the ‘Shenzhen of Southeast Asia’, Johor is suggesting that its economic and petrochemical hubs be incorporated into the planned Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

The zone is estimated to span 3,505 sq km, which is almost double the size of Shenzhen, Bloomberg reported.

Malaysia also aims to finalise the agreement for the zone by the end of 2024.

Chief Minister of Johor draws inspiration from Shenzhen

During a speech last month, Johor’s Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi shared that the Chinese state inspired him during his visit in March, Malay Mail noted.

“One of the things I learned there was about its growth and how it gets things done,” he said.

Notably, Shenzhen also has an SEZ, which functions as the country’s leading business, innovation, and financial centre.

According to New Straits Times, Onn Hafiz met China Communist Party secretary Meng Fanli during the visit. Among the topics discussed by the pair were measures to ensure that the JS-SEZ can be as successful as Shenzhen’s.

Onn Hafiz also pointed out that Johor and Shenzhen are alike in many aspects.

For example, he cited the similarity in geographical location and size. The minister said that while Shenzhen is in close proximity to Hong Kong, Johor is also near the Lion City.

16 economic sectors proposed for zone with Singapore

The Star reported that on Sunday (12 May), Onn Hafiz mentioned that the proposed sites for the zone would encompass Iskandar Malaysia and Perangang.

In particular, Iskandar Malaysia is home to the majority of Johor’s strategic infrastructure and real estate projects.

On the other hand, a major petrochemical facility, Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex, is located in Pengerang.

16 economic sectors were proposed for the JS-SEZ, including healthcare, tourism, as well as electrical and electronics.

With the zone, Johor hopes to improve the ease of conducting business and expedite movement between itself and Singapore.

In June, officials from Malaysia and Singapore are set to participate in an engagement session regarding the zone.

