45-year-old Thai politician caught having affair with 24-year-old adoptive son who’s a monk

Thai politician caught in an affair with adoptive son In mid-April, a video went viral showing Thai politician Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh having an affair with her 24-year-old adoptive son, Phra Mah — a monk. According to South China Morning Post, Ti — the 45-year-old politician’s husband — caught the pair in bed on camera.

Phra, who was adopted a year ago, is currently on the run and is accused of seducing Prapaporn.

Caught red-handed by her husband

After suspecting the affair, Ti drove over five hours and caught his wife and adoptive son’s affair in a now-viral video. Despite being found naked in bed together, Prapaporn claimed she and Phra did not engage in intercourse and were merely “chatting”.

Phra also told Ti that “nothing happened”. He explained that he approached Prapaporn to help with his personal issues. Ti expressed his outrage following the discovery: I was furious when I found them together. I felt so betrayed. I had bought her gold and given her many gifts. According to Daily Mail, the couple adopted the monk as Prapaporn “felt sorry” for him.

Politician suspended by Thai Democrat Party Prapaporn, also known as “Madam Ple”, is a politician from Sukhothai province in central Thailand. She is currently the president of a local chamber of commerce and has been a member of the Democrat Party since March 2023. However, according to the party’s spokesperson Rames Rattanachaweng, she has been inactive since the general elections last May. Prapaporn has been suspended by the party while investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, Prapaporn told MGR Local News that she would provide an explanation regarding the situation. She also said she would take legal action against those who defamed her.

