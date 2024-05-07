TOTO jackpot prize for 9 May draw snowballs to S$10M

9 May TOTO jackpot prize at S$10M after 3 weeks without Group 1 winner

The cumulative prize money for this Thursday’s (9 May) TOTO draw has snowballed to a whopping S$10 million.

This comes after three consecutive weeks without anyone winning the Group 1 top prize in the draw.

As the upcoming draw is a Cascade Draw, Group 2 prize winners will get to split the jackpot if there’s still no Group 1 winner.

S$10M TOTO draw happening at 9.30pm on 9 May

According to the Singapore Pools website, the Jackpot prize for the TOTO draw on 9 May has reached S$10 million.

Those who wish to try their luck in this week’s draw must place their bets before sales close at 9pm that day.

The winning numbers for the previous TOTO draw on 6 May were 1, 5, 9, 31, 33, 37, with the additional number being 36.

However, there was no winner for the Group 1 top prize that week, which amounted to S$5,862,228.

Prize money will be split amongst Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner

Singapore Pools states that the upcoming draw is a Cascade Draw, which means there has been no Group 1 winner for three consecutive draws prior.

Should there be no Group 1 Prize winners for the draw on 9 May, the final Jackpot prize money will be split amongst the week’s Group 2 winners.

The 6 May draw saw four Group 2 winners receiving S$154,348 each.

They had purchased their winning tickets froms outlets along Race Course Road, Changi Road, and Bukit Batok East Avenue 3.

The last draw that had Group 1 winners was on 25 April, when two people won S$2,820,879 each.

One of the winning tickets was a QuickPick System 8 Entry from a Singapore Pools retailer in Hougang, while the other was from the Singapore Pools Account Betting Service.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.