TOTO Jackpot prize increases to S$10M on 14 March

TOTO Jackpot prize increases to S$10M after 2 consecutive draws without Group 1 winners

The Group 1 Jackpot prize for the upcoming TOTO draw on Thursday (14 March) has increased to S$10 million.

This comes after two consecutive draws with no Group 1 winners.

S$10M TOTO draw to take place at 9.30pm on 14 March

According to the Singapore Pools’ website, the Jackpot prize for the TOTO draw on 14 March has hit S$10 million.

Punters must place their bets before 6pm that day. The draw will subsequently take place at 9.30pm.

The Jackpot prize snowballed to an eight-figure sum as there were no Group 1 winners for Monday’s (11 March) draw, which had a Jackpot prize of about S$6.2 million.

To win the Group 1 Prize, the six numbers on a punter’s TOTO ticket have to match the six drawn numbers for the particular draw.

The Additional Number does not count — matching five Winning Numbers and the Additional Number only qualifies for the Group 2 prize.

In the event that there are still no Group 1 winners for the draw on 14 March, the following draw on 18 March will be a Cascade Draw.

If there are no Group 1 winners in a Cascade Draw, the Jackpot prize will be equally distributed among the Group 2 winners.

The last Group 1 winning tickets were bought in Toa Payoh and Bedok.

They were for the TOTO draw on 29 Feb, in which each Group 1 winner brought home about S$1.53 million.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.