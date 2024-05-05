S’porean with muscular dystrophy dies aged 38, a month after father dies from cancer

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patient Edwin Chew dies aged 38

Edwin Chew, a 38-year-old who suffered from a rare condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, has died in hospital, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Mr Chew’s father had also died from cancer just a month earlier, leaving behind his wife.

Despite his lifelong adversity, Mr Chew worked to improve himself, even teaching Malay and writing a book.

Mr Chew was diagnosed with the rare condition early in his life. When he was five, he was told he would not live to see adulthood.

Since he was 10 years old, he had to be in a wheelchair, and for 20 years, was bedridden.

For many years, Mr Chew weighed less than 30kg and could not hold a pen or eat. He also required the assistance of a ventilator to breathe.

Mr Chew wasn’t even expected to live past the age of 30.

But he never stopped working and became skilled at navigating a computer using his eyes to control the mouse cursor.

From there, he created videos, taught himself Malay, and wrote an autobiography.

Did not want to be re-admitted to hospital

Mr Chew’s mother told Shin Min Daily News that her son was admitted to the hospital for a week after suffering from coronary heart disease two weeks ago. He was then discharged from the hospital and refused to be re-admitted.

This was his first incident of coronary disease. The illness hit him hard as his muscular dystrophy resulted in weak organs and bones.

On 2 May, the family helper noticed that Mr Chew did not respond to her calls, and they called for help.

He was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Father passed away just a month earlier

Within just two months, Mr Chew’s mother lost both her husband and son.

Her husband was diagnosed with cancer last year and passed away a month ago.

When asked about being left alone, she held back tears and said: “It’s okay, this illness was very painful for him, and this is also a relief.”

Mrs Chew is wheelchair-bound after sustaining a fall eight years ago. She revealed that she also has mild muscular dystrophy.

She said she still has relatives like her brother and sister, and a helper to take care of her at home.

