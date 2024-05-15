JB plans elevated Automated Rapid Transit system with 32 stations, to launch by 2027

Automated Rapid Transit system planned by JB to launch in 2027

Johor Bahru (JB) has plans for a 32-station elevated Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system that’ll span over 50km.

A JB exco said on 14 May that the project will cost nearly RM7 billion (S$2 billion).

An ART system would be cheaper than a light rail transit (LRT) system, the exco explained.

Plans are in place to have the ART system prepared by Jan 2027 to coincide with the launch of the JB–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

ART system will cost almost RM7 million, to have 32 stations

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said that the ART system would both be cheaper and faster to complete than an LRT system, Bernama reported.

The LRT system would have cost around RM16 billion (S$4.592 billion) to build.

“The ART will have three lines, the 14.78km Iskandar Puteri line, the Skudai line (18.8 km), and the Tebrau line (14 km),” he said outside the Johor legislative assembly building in Kota Iskandar on 14 May.

”A study is currently being conducted and is expected to be completed in August this year and will be presented to the Cabinet,” Mr Mohamad Fazli added.

An elevated ART system is an autonomous tram-bus hybrid network running on roads, viaducts, and bridges, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The carriages use sensors to allow the vehicle to automatically follow a route defined by a virtual track. However, a driver is still on board.

Plans to complete system to coincide RTS Link

Mr Mohamad Fazli had said on 12 May that the government had considered both LRT and ART systems before going with the ART system.

He said its completion would coincide with the start date of the RTS Link operation connecting Bukit Chagar to Woodlands.

“Congestion will occur at Bukit Chagar RTS Station if the passenger dispersal service (either ART or LRT) is not completed in line with the start of RTS operations,” he noted.

The state government thus supported the elevated ART system project.

Problems with the LRT system included acquiring land for depots as well as a new design for the elevated section. The government would also have to approve the railway scheme.

Putrajaya is currently trialling an ART system while one in Sarawak is expected to begin service in 2026.

Featured image adapted from Free Malaysia Today.