Holland Village party store and heritage shop Khiam Teck to close end-June after over 80 years

Khiam Teck in Holland Village to close at end-June

The owners of Holland Village party store Khiam Teck have stated their intentions to close at the end of June, CNA Lifestyle reports.

The second-generation owners explained that they are closing the old-school party store due to a lack of demand.

Business has dwindled to a tenth of what they were seeing before the Covid-19 pandemic, they said.

Lack of patrons at old-school party store Khiam Teck

The Angs, who own the unit, told CNA Lifestyle on Monday (13 May) that they decided to close 30 June due to a lack of patrons.

From mid-July, there will be a new tenant at the unit.

According to Mr Ang Cheng Hai — one of the siblings — they might see 10 customers a day if they’re lucky. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, they could draw 100 customers a day.

“How can survive?” Mr Ang said.

They have not decided to move because of the increasing rent as they own the unit. Instead, they feel it’s time to move on.

Store around since 1960s

As with Thambi Magazine Store in the same Holland Village neighbourhood, Khiam Teck is a heritage shop that’s been around since before World War 2.

With various old-school knick-knacks like footballs and hula hoops that many of us would have played with in our childhoods, the store stands as a throwback.

Back in the noughties, many would come to party stores like Khiam Teck for Halloween costumes, party supplies, and toys.

However, Covid-19 and e-commerce have contributed to dwindling footfall, one of its owners, who only wanted to be known as Mdm Ang, told Singapore Kindness Movement in 2021.

She called the pandemic the most difficult situation the store has faced.

Unfortunately, the numbers have not returned since Singapore opened up.

“Old already”

Mdm Ang told CNA Lifestyle that she was reluctant to close the store, but feels she has no choice as she and her brother are “old already”.

“It’s really very hard to run this business,” she said. “It’s such a waste to let go, but no one wants to take over.”

Mr Ang also said that gentrification has meant the last remaining heritage shops like his and Sam’s Thambi Magazine Store will also have to make way.

“Magazine shop and my shop, the last (ones standing),” he told CNA Lifestyle.

Holland Village no more old store, no more business for this kind of shop. Holland Village totally change already.

If you’d like to visit the store before it closes, here are the deets:

Khiam Teck

Address: 265 Holland Ave, Singapore 278988

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm on Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 7pm on weekends

Nearest MRT station: Holland Village

