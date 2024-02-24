S$12M TOTO Hong Bao Draw jackpot split 4 ways, lucky outlets at Hougang & Jurong

2 jackpot-winning tickets for 2024 Hong Bao Draw were S$1 Ordinary Entries

The S$12.3 million jackpot prize pool for the 2024 TOTO Hong Bao Draw was split among four winning tickets.

Each winning ticket came with a payout of nearly S$3.1 million.

Two of the four winning tickets were iTOTO – System 12 tickets while the remaining two were Ordinary Entries bought at Singapore Pools (SG Pools) outlets in Hougang and Jurong West.

Winning numbers for 2024 TOTO Hong Bao Draw did not feature single-digit numbers

The winning numbers for the 2024 TOTO Hong Bao draw were unveiled at 9.30pm on Friday (23 Feb).

The winning numbers were 18, 21, 26, 35, 38, and 43, with 40 as the additional number.

The Prize 1 pool swelled to more than S$12.35 million and was split among four winning tickets. This meant that each punter won about S$3.09 million.

Two of these tickets were Ordinary Entries, which cost just S$1.

One of them was purchased at the SG Pools outlet at Block 106 Hougang Ave 1 while the other was bought at the SG Pools outlet at Block 508 Jurong West Street 52.

The other two winning tickets were iTOTO – System 12 entries.

There were 24 Group 2 winners and 979 Group 3 winners for this year’s Hong Bao draw.

Last year’s Hong Bao draw jackpot split among 3 winners

Last year, the jackpot prize for the Hong Bao draw was split among three punters, each bringing home about S$4.27 million.

Two of the winning tickets were System 7 Entries. The last ticket was an Ordinary Entry.

The next TOTO draw will take place next Monday (26 Feb) with a jackpot pool of about S$1 million.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.