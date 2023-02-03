3 TOTO Hong Bao Winners Take Home S$4.27M Each, Huat Outlets In Bencoolen, West Coast & Tampines

3 Winners Split TOTO Hong Bao Group 1 Prize Of S$12.8M After Draw On 3 Feb

On the 13th day of Chinese New Year (CNY), many Singaporeans were hoping for a very huat year indeed.

They formed long queues over the past few days, hoping to become an instant millionaire in the TOTO Hong Bao draw.

After the dust settled, three lucky punters emerged as the winners this time round, each winning a cool sum of S$4.27 million.

They bought their golden tickets at outlets across Singapore, in Bencoolen, West Coast and Tampines.

TOTO Hong Bao Group 1 prize was S$12.8M, winners split prize 3 ways

The latest draw took place at 9.30pm on Friday (3 Feb), for a Group 1 prize of S$12,810,104.

The winning numbers ended up being 4, 6, 21, 25, 34 and 40, with an additional number of 48.

As three people managed to crack the winning formula, they will split the prize three ways.

Thus, each of them gets S$4,270,035.

22 other punters get the not-inconsequential sum of S$122,585.

Estimated S$12M up for grabs, sparks snaking queues

The frenzy for this round was bigger than normal as a massive amount of S$12 million was up for grabs.

Though it wasn’t as high as last year’s Hong Bao jackpot of S$16 million — which eventually snowballed to S$19.4 million — the possibility of a life-changing windfall was just too tempting to resist.

That’s why snaking queues were seen at Singapore Pools outlets across the island.

At one particularly auspicious outlet at Fu Lu Shou Complex in Rochor, the queue stretched from the basement store all the way to the ground floor and around the building.

3 outlets sold winning tickets

Eventually, a number of outlets had the rub of the green this time round.

One is a Singapore Pools outlet in Bencoolen Street, which sold a winning ticket via 1 Quickpick System 7 Entry.

Another is a provision shop in West Coast that sold a winning ticket via 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry — meaning it cost just S$1.

The third is located in Block 824, Tampines Street 81, which sold the final winning ticket via 1 System 7 Entry.

According to Singapore Pools, the full list of outlets is:

Gamble responsibly within your means

Congratulations to the winners of the latest Toto jackpot.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones this time around, we wish you all the best for the next one.

That said, while it can be fun to try your luck every now and then, do gamble responsibly and within your means only.

