S$12M TOTO Hong Bao Draw Sparks Snaking Queue From Rochor Mall Basement To First Floor

S$12 Million TOTO Hong Bao Draw On 3 Feb Incites Snaking Queues Islandwide

Prosperity is one of the most popular things people wish for every Chinese New Year (CNY). Just observe how often people utter ‘gong xi fa cai’ over the festive period.

Like the festive wish, the CNY period brings some individuals the prospect of an overnight ‘huat’ or stroke of luck in the form of the TOTO Hong Bao Draw.

Boasting a jackpot price of S$12 million, the upcoming draw sparked snaking queues at Singapore Pools outlets across the island.

At one particularly auspicious outlet at Fu Lu Shou Complex in Rochor, the queue stretched from the basement store all the way to the ground floor and around the building.

Long queue forms at Fu Lu Shou Complex in Rochor for TOTO Hong Bao Draw

A Facebook video on Wednesday (1 Feb) showed a long line of punters queueing along the exterior of Fu Lu Shou Complex next to Rochor Road.

For the next 30 seconds or so, the OP walked alongside the queue, as if trying to find the end of the line.

As they walked on, there seemed to be no end in sight, with the queue turning around the corner of the building.

The OP continued ‘trailing’ the queue and soon found that it led into the building through a relatively small entrance.

The queue descended down a flight of stairs to the basement and toward Delisia Agency Pte Ltd — an authorised Singapore Pools reseller.

Despite its seemingly underwhelming appearance, the outlet has a reputation for spawning winning TOTO tickets.

As of Feb 2023, the branch has reportedly been the source of 18 TOTO jackpot prizes and 71 Group 2 winning tickets.

Snaking queues at other Singapore Pools outlets too

Other Singapore Pools outlets across Singapore witnessed similarly long queues too.

A Facebook user estimated that there were at least 100 punters waiting in line at a Singapore Pools outlet in Boon Keng.

Meanwhile, an outlet in Toa Payoh attracted a long line of punters who stood patiently along the narrow pavement of an HDB block.

At Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, the queue for the Singapore Pools outlet went around the third floor of the building.

Safe to say, many will be keeping their eyes peeled for the winning combination of the TOTO Hong Bao Draw tomorrow (3 Feb).

If you’re keen on trying your luck at the draw, be sure to purchase your ticket by 9.30pm that day.

Remember to gamble responsibly and within your means.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.