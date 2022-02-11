8 Winners Split Group 1 Prize Of $19.4M After Draw On 11 Feb

On the 11th day of Chinese New Year (CNY), many Singaporeans were hoping for a very huat year indeed.

They formed long queues all week long, hoping to become an instant millionaire in the TOTO hongbao draw.

After the dust settled, 8 lucky punters emerged as the winners this time round, each winning a cool sum of $2.4 million.

2 of them bought their golden tickets at outlets in Chua Chu Kang.

Group 1 prize was $19.4M

The latest draw took place at 9.30pm on Friday (11 Feb), for a Group 1 prize of $19,416,908.

The winning numbers ended up being 9, 13, 14, 16, 18 and 28, with an additional number of 10.

As 8 people managed to crack the winning formula, they will split the prize 8 ways.

Thus, each of them gets $2,427,114.

Prize snowballed to estimated $16M

The frenzy for this round mounted when nobody won the draw last Thursday (3 Feb), when the Group 1 prize was $1,568,402.

Similarly, no one took home the Group 1 prize of $4,024,761 on Monday (7 Feb).

This led the amount to snowball to an estimated $16 million – possibly the biggest in Singapore Pools’ history.

It’s certainly the highest amount offered in the Hongbao Draw since 2020, when the jackpot winner took home a massive $12 million from the FairPrice outlet at Bukit Batok MRT.

Snaking queues formed islandwide

Of course, given the unprecedented prize, Singaporeans formed snaking queues at various Singapore Pools outlets and authorised retailers

For example, the one near Boon Keng MRT saw a queue down the length of the public walkway.

With punters eagerly rushing to try their luck, all TOTO outlets extended their operating hours.

One man splurged $1,200 on more than 100 tickets, intending to spread the wealth to his friends and family.

2 CCK outlets sold winning tickets

Eventually, a number of outlets had the rub of the green this time round.

Notably, 2 were in Chua Chu Kang – 1 at Lot One mall and the other at a 7-Eleven branch in Chua Chu Kang Drive.

According to Singapore Pools, the full list of outlets is:

Singapore Pools LOT One Branch – 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 #03-09 (1 QuickPick System Roll Entry) NTUC FairPrice Serangoon North – Blk 152B Serangoon North Ave 1 #01-384 (1 QuickPick System 7 Entry) NTUC FairPrice Toa Payoh HDB Centre – Blk 500 Lor 6 Toa Payoh HDB Centre #01-33 (1 QuickPick System 7 Entry) Singapore Pools Siglap Branch – 697B East Coast Road (1 QuickPick System 7 Entry) 7-Eleven Chua Chu Kang Drive – Blk 689B Chua Chu Kang Dr #01-306 (1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry) Li Li Cheng Supermarket (Punggol) Pte Ltd – Blk 273C Punggol Place #01-884 (1 System 11 Entry) Singapore Pools Account Betting Service – (1 System 7 Entry) iTOTO – System 12 Singapore Pools Account Betting Service – –

Singapore Pools Account Betting Service – –

Singapore Pools Siglap Branch – 697B East Coast Road

7-Eleven Foch Rd – 27 Foch Rd Hoa Nam Building #01-07/08

Bukit Merah Betting Centre – Lottery Lobby (Public) – 169 Jalan Bukit Merah Tower 2

Chng Siow Eng Agency – Blk 625 Elias Rd Elias Mall #01-314

Giant Beauty World – 144 Upper Bukit Timah Road Beauty World Centre #B1-01

Lee Eng Trading Store – Blk 201B Tampines St 21 #01-1083

Li Thoe Trading – Blk 119 Aljunied Ave 2 #01-78

Metro Woodlands – 1 Woodlands Square Causeway Point #01-18/19

NTUC FairPrice Paya Lebar Quarter – 10 Paya Lebar Road, #B2-09 Paya Lebar Quarter

NTUC FairPrice Serangoon North – Blk 152B Serangoon North Ave 1 #01-384

NTUC FairPrice Yishun Ring Rd – Blk 849 Yishun Ring Rd #01-3701/3703

OCN (Singapore) Pte Ltd – Blk 501 West Coast Drive #01-266

Singapore Pools 88 Circuit Rd Branch – Blk 88 Circuit Rd #01-961

Singapore Pools Ang Mo Kio N6 Branch – Blk 630 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 #01-968

Singapore Pools Hougang N2 Branch – Blk 211 Hougang St 21 #01-309

Singapore Pools King George’s Ave Branch – Blk 803 King George’s Ave #01-200/202

Singapore Pools Lor 1 Toa Payoh Branch – Blk 111 Lor 1 Toa Payoh #01-354

Singapore Pools New Upper Changi Branch – Blk 26 New Upp Changi Rd #01-666/668

Tampines Trading – Blk 828 Tampines St 81 #01-234

Wanrise Trading – Blk 47 Sims Place #01-177

Gamble responsibly within your means

Congratulations to the winners of the latest Toto jackpot.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones this time around, we wish you all the best for the next one on Monday (14 Feb), which has a $1 million jackpot.

That said, while it can be fun to try your luck every now and then, do gamble responsibly and within your means only.

