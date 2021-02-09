4 Winners Share TOTO Jackpot Prize Of Whopping $12.5 Mil On 8 Feb

With Chinese New Year (CNY) arriving in just days, many were praying to huat at the annual Hongbao TOTO draw that’ll make them instant millionaires.

But just when you think $8.6 million was enough for Singaporeans islandwide to queue up despite the scorching sun, the prize pool jumped to a whopping $12.5 million.

On Monday (8 Feb), Singapore Pools announced that there were 4 Group 1 winners for the Hongbao draw, each bringing home more than $3 million.

Jackpot prize mounts to $12.5 million

According to Singapore Pools, the Group 1 prize for Monday’s (8 Feb) TOTO draw mounted to $12,505,336.

A total of 4 lucky punters struck the jackpot, taking home $3,126,334 each.

Source

Out of the 4 jackpot winners, 2 purchased QuickPick Ordinary Entry tickets – $1 each – with system-generated numbers.

1 won $3.1 million with a System 7 Entry ticket that costs a grand total of $7.

The last individual might be the luckiest of all — striking jackpot with an Ordinary Entry of self-picked numbers.

Besides the extremely lucky 4, 14 individuals also walked home with an impressive $101k each.

4 Group 1 winning tickets bought at different huat outlets

For this round of TOTO draw, all 4 Group 1 winning tickets were bought located at different branches.

These include the Lucky Hill Singapore Pools outlet on Bukit Purmei Road and another inside NEX Mall’s NTUC FairPrice.

Source

Another lucky place is the 7-Eleven store on Owen Road. The last bet was placed online via the Singapore Pools Account Betting Service.

Source

Please gamble responsibly

Congratulations to the lucky individuals for having such a huat start to the upcoming CNY.

We also wish punters all the best for the next TOTO draw which falls on Thursday (11 Feb).

However, do gamble responsibly and bet within your own capacity.

While visiting one of the huat outlets, also remember to adhere to safe-distancing measures.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.