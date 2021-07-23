CMLink’s Singapore SIM Card Links 3 Destinations & Needs No Contract

Be it for leisure or business, many Singaporeans frequently travel to Hong Kong and mainland China — the lands of dim sum, HK milk tea, and mala.

As more people in the region are getting vaccinated, travel curbs may ease, and soon, we could find ourselves flying over again.

But amidst the shuttling back and forth, holding on to multiple SIM cards and switching between them can be quite the hassle.

That’s not to mention the high maintenance of keeping multiple phone lines, AKA paying multiple phone bills.

The good news is that this will soon be a thing of the past. With CMLink’s ‘3-in-1 multitasker’ SIM card, you can call, text, and surf across Singapore, Hong Kong, and mainland China as if you never went overseas.

Stay connected across 3 destinations with free-flow data sharing

The first thing many of us would look for when we land in a foreign country is a local SIM card, so we can get mobile data, which we can’t live without.

But what if you can get that without switching out your existing SIM card?

With cross-border data, the CMLink SIM card lets you go online wherever you may be in mainland China or Hong Kong.

No need for pesky setups to connect to the airport WiFi when you can simply turn on your data and WhatsApp call your fam in Singapore to let them know you’re safe.

Since the card carries up to 100GB of data, you can also update your latest travel exploits regularly on Instagram without missing a beat.

Receive SMSes & OTPs from mainland China services while in Singapore

Of course, considering the circumstances, not all of us may be able to visit family overseas soon.

Instead of surprising them with our physical presence, we might want to send them a gift, and there’s no better platform to order that from than Taobao.

Here's a Taobao cheat sheet for easy searches

As an online shopping expert, you’d know that the delivery rider would need a local contact number if they have trouble finding ah ma and ah gong‘s address in mainland China.

To keep communications simple, you’d want to receive any notifications straight to your phone.

If you’ve made payments using your mainland China bank account, the verification OTP would likely be sent to your mainland China number.

Instead of switching SIM cards to access it, you can now receive the OTP right away if you’ve linked your CMLink numbers.

Business transactions in mainland China and Hong Kong will be a breeze now that you won’t have to fumble with multiple SIM cards to retrieve important messages.

Free IDD minutes for crystal clear calls

Having business partners overseas means you’re always relying on seamless Internet connectivity for crystal clear communication, be it in English, Chinese, or Cantonese.

We wouldn’t want to misunderstand each other over an important deal when our Internet connection is wonky, would we?

CMLink’s plans have up to 500 bundled international direct dialing (IDD) minutes, even for days when you are out and about and wish to call your colleagues in mainland China and Hong Kong while on the go.

The way IDD works is pretty straightforward — all you need is to input the + prefix, country code, and phone number before you press ‘call’.

With free IDD minutes, we’ll no longer be heavily reliant on Internet connectivity and can have good quality calls every step of the way.

Sign up for the CMLink SIM card & get it delivered for free

When it comes to getting a new SIM card, Singaporeans are pretty used to the costs that come with the deal.

From one-time registration fees to caller ID charges, your eyes would boggle at your phone bill.

Thankfully, CMLink keeps costs transparent as sign-ups and caller IDs are free, and you can retain your current number by simply requesting a transfer.

Collecting the card is easy too — after making an order online, simply enter your address, and the SIM card will be delivered to your doorstep at no extra charge.

There are 4 plans available, starting from as low as $10/month. Every plan entitles you to free international calls to 4 other destinations too, including:

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

United States of America

To sign up or find out more about the 4 plans, you may visit CMLink’s website here.

Stay connected wherever you are

In an era where virtual connectivity is as important as physical ones, having the most convenient method is key to staying in touch with the people you love.

With a one-size-fits-all solution that makes connecting with family or friends a breeze, you won’t have to worry about making complicated arrangements anymore.

After all, giving your loved ones a quick call whenever and wherever you are should come easy.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with CMLink.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash, Unsplash & Unsplash.