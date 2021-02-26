TOTO Hongbao Draw Reduced To $9.6M, Winner Will Be Unveiled On 26 Feb

Shortly before Chinese New Year (CNY), 4 lucky individuals struck the TOTO jackpot worth a whopping $12.5 Million.

Following the huat streak, punters will be excited to know that another $9.6 million is up for grabs tonight, on the last day of CNY.

The TOTO Hongbao draw will take place tonight (26 Feb) at 9.30pm, as the Group 1 prize snowballs to $9.6 million from the previous draw.

TOTO Hongbao Draw reduced to $8 mil from $12 Mil last year

Singapore Pools announced via their website that they will be revealing the winner of the $9.6 million TOTO Hongbao Draw at 9.30pm tonight (26 Feb).

This is down from the $12 million TOTO Hongbao jackpot last year. Originally set at $8 million, this year’s additional $1.6 million comes from the previous draw on 22 Feb when there was no Group 1 winner.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Singapore Pools reduced the prize size this year in light of snaking queues outside TOTO outlets.

They did so in consideration of safe distancing measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several outlets extend operating hours

Anticipating the draw tonight, all TOTO outlets are extending their operating hours.

Including the Singapore Pools Main Branch on Middle Road, all branches and authorised retailers will open till 9pm today (26 Feb).

This means that you can dash at your last chance to huat before the draw tonight.

Similarly, phone betting sales for this round of the Hongbao draw will also last till 9pm.

Reminder to gamble responsibly

The draw for the TOTO Hongbao takes place in a few hours’ time, and you have till 9pm to stand a chance at slicing the cake.

We wish all punters the best of luck tonight. Meanwhile, remember to gamble responsibly and observe safe distancing measures while at the outlets.

