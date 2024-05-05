Ng Chee Meng attends Serangoon North FairPrice event, was also in Bukit Batok with Murali Pillai

Ng Chee Meng makes appearances in Serangoon North & Bukit Batok

On Saturday (4 May), former Minister for Education Ng Chee Meng attended a gathering organised by FairPrice at Block 546 Serangoon North Avenue 3, which is in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

He interacted with residents and celebrated May Day at the block party.

The appearance followed a similar one last month, where Mr Ng attended a FairPrice Hari Raya event in Bukit Batok.

Ng Chee Meng attends block party in Serangoon North

Posting to Facebook on 4 May, Mr Ng shared about his experience at the FairPrice block party in Serangoon North.

“This morning’s rain did not dampen the spirits of FairPrice’s regular community engagement programme,” he wrote.

“We had an amazing time meeting and distributing essential goodie bags to recipients at the FairPrice block party in Serangoon North!”

He joined Member of Parliament (MP) for Ang Mo Kio GRC Ms Ng Ling Ling at the event.

“NTUC Singapore is committed to helping workers manage the cost of living and making a difference every step of the way,” Mr Ng concluded.

Attended Hari Raya block party in Bukit Batok

The appearance came after he attended a Hari Raya block party in Bukit Batok on 25 April, joining the constituency’s sitting MP, Mr Murali Pillai, from the People’s Action Party (PAP).

Speculation arose soon after that Mr Ng might be taking part in the general elections later this year as part of other constituencies such as Jurong GRC or Ang Mo Kio GRC, according to The Straits Times (ST).

At the time, he told reporters not to “read too much” into the event. The former minister said that such appearances are part of NTUC’s regular groundwork.

Featured image adapted from Ng Chee Meng on Facebook and Facebook.