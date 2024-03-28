CAAS Director-General Han Kok Juan to be Returning Officer for S’pore elections

CAAS Director-General Han Kok Juan appointed as Returning Officer

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) Director-General Han Kok Juan has been appointed the Returning Officer for elections held in the country.

These include both Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

His new role will take effect from 1 April, the Elections Department Singapore (ELD) announced today (28 March).

Will take over role from HDB CEO Tan Meng Dui

With his appointment, Mr Han will take over from Tan Meng Dui as the latter relinquishes his role.

Mr Tan is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Housing & Development Board (HDB).

He has served as Singapore’s Returning Officer since 1 Feb 2018.

Under Section 3 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, a Returning Officer is chiefly responsible for supervising the impartial and smooth conduct of elections.

For example, they are tasked with directing the election officials who run polling stations and count ballots.

Additionally, they need to announce the results after the votes are compiled.

Mr Tan oversaw the latest Presidential Election that took place on 1 Sep 2023.

Next GE to be held by November 2025

The next General Election (GE) in Singapore must be held by 23 November 2025.

Last year, Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong announced that he would hand over leadership to Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong before the next GE.

If “all goes well”, the transition will commence during the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) 70th anniversary this year.

PM Lee also emphasised his confidence in DPM Wong and the PAP’s 4G team. Thus, there was no need to delay the handover.

