Delays expected at S’pore checkpoints due to boosted security, travellers should factor in extra time

Delays for enhanced checks expected at Singapore checkpoints after JB police station attack

Those thinking of heading overseas for the weekend or the upcoming public holiday should take note: Delays are expected at the immigration checkpoints.

This comes in the wake of stepped-up security measures by the Singapore authorities.

Travellers are thus advised to factor in additional time to make the crossing.

Delays due to increased patrols & enhanced checks at checkpoints

The advisory on checkpoint delays was sent out in a statement posted on Facebook by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday (18 May).

It said that the authorities had stepped up security measures in Singapore earlier that day.

At immigration checkpoints, there will be increased patrols and enhanced checks on travellers and conveyances (i.e. means of transportation like vehicles), MHA added.

Thus, travellers should expect delays.

Boosted security measures come after JB police station attack

The security measures were boosted in view of the “heightened threat situation”, MHA said.

This comes after a police station in Johor Bahru (JB) was attacked by a parang-wielding man on Friday (17 May), resulting in the deaths of two officers and the attacker.

MHA has been monitoring the attack closely, among other global and regional security developments.

The Internal Security Department (ISD) has also been in touch with its Malaysian counterparts.

The attacker was allegedly linked to Jemaah Islamiyah (JI). His 62-year-old father is reportedly a known member of the extremist group.

Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain had told the media on Friday that more than 20 people believed to be linked to JI are being tracked down by the police.

No Singaporeans were detained: Malaysian police chief

So far, seven people have been arrested over the attack, including five family members of the attacker.

Earlier on Saturday, Malaysian media outlets including The Star reported that one of those detained was a Singaporean.

However, Insp Razarudin Husain was quoted by The New Straits Times (NST) as saying later in the day that no Singaporeans were detained.

He also told NST later in the evening that the attacker was not a JI member.

The 21-year-old was initially suspected to have JI links due to his father’s involvement with the group, but was “found to have no connection” to it, he said.

Meanwhile, the seven have been remanded for seven days till 24 May, The Star reported.

Stay vigilant, says MHA

Singapore’s MHA advised members of the public to contact ISD at 1800-2626-473 if anyone they know shows signs of radicalisation.

This will prevent the individual from harming themselves and others, and be helped in a timely manner.

We should also stay vigilant whether in Singapore or travelling overseas, MHA said.

Any suspicious persons or activities should be reported to the police immediately.

Those who find themselves caught in an attack should remember to run, hide and tell the police as soon as possible, MHA added.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety.

Also read: MFA advises S’poreans travelling to M’sia to be vigilant after JB police station attack

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook and Changi Airport.