Man in Indonesia arrested for murdering & butchering wife, offering her ‘meat’ to neighbours

Police arrest man who butchered wife & offered her ‘meat’

Warning: This article contains graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

A man in Dusun Sindangjaya in West Java, Indonesia, murdered and then butchered his wife before offering her flesh to neighbours.

With the help of residents, police eventually arrested the 41-year-old identified as Tarsum.

Tarsum is believed to have murdered his wife Yanti, 40, amid financial trouble and mental health issues.

Man butchers wife & offers meat to neighbours

The incident occurred at around 7.30am on Wednesday (3 May), detikJogja reported.

Village chief Yoyo Tarya said he received offerings of ‘meat’ from Tarsum.

He stated: “At first, I didn’t know there was a murder. The perpetrator was carrying a bowl filled with meat, saying: ‘Buy Yanti meat’.”

After Mr Yoyo learned about the murder, he ran away and alerted the police, who promptly arrested Tarsum with the help of residents.

Recounting residents’ accounts, Mr Yoyo shared that Tarsum’s wife was heading to the mosque on the morning of the murder.

However, the Tarsum allegedly hit her with a wooden block, murdering her on the street.

“It happened on the street, not at home. The perpetrator ran into the house carrying a knife and mutilated the victim. The legs and arms were separated,” said Mr Yoyo.

Perpetrator had financial problems

Mr Yoyo said he wasn’t sure why Tarsum had murdered and butchered his wife as he hadn’t heard of any problems between them.

“He (Tarsum) buys and sells goats for a living,” Mr Yoyo said.

However, he noted rumours of Tarsum being in emotional distress three days before the incident. He allegedly attempted suicide by hitting his forehead against the wall after debt collectors visited him.

Tarsum even entrusted his second child, who’s in high school, to the village chief and his neighbour.

“The perpetrator had left his child, saying he wanted to migrate to Kalimantan. He said: ‘Please educate my chid,’” Mr Yoyo claimed.

Police chief confirms murder happened at village road

Separately, Ciamis Police Chief Akmal said the perpetrator carried out the murder on a village road.

“It happened at approximately 7.30am. It happened on the road in Sindangjaya Hamlet, Cisontrol Village. Our officers received a report from the public and went straight to the crime scene. We just finished processing the crime scene,” said the Police Chief at the scene.

Mr Akmal explained that the victim was mutilated in several parts of the body. Specifically, detikJabar reported that the mutilation was to both the victims’ hands and legs, while the body and head were still intact.

Police took the body to the hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Tarsum, who reportedly resisted arrest, is in detention on the suspicion of murder.

If you or anyone you know needs support, try calling these hotlines:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

