S’pore childcare centre staff allegedly stabbed 6-year-old boy with pen, faces up to 8 years’ jail

Singapore childcare centre staff gets charged for “stabbing” 6-year-old boy

A 43-year-old childcare centre staff was charged on Friday (24 May) for “stabbing” a 6-year-old boy multiple times with a pen, resulting in cuts on the boy’s face and scalp.

The woman faces one count of ill-treating a child under her care, as per the Children and Young Persons Act.

Childcare staff accused of “stabbing” 6-year-old boy

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the incident happened at an undisclosed childcare centre in Singapore in Nov 2022.

The victim’s identity, the accused identity, and the location of the incident were not disclosed due to a gag order.

The woman was accused of “stabbing” the boy “several times” with a pen, leaving several abrasions on his face and scalp:

1cm abrasion on his scalp

1.5cm abrasion over his scalp

2cm abrasion over his eyebrow ridge

Childcare centre staff faces up to 8 years’ jail

CNA reported that the woman intends to plead guilty.

She was offered bail of S$15,000 and will return to court next month.

If found guilty of ill-treating a child under her care, the woman faces up to eight years in jail, a fine of up to S$8,000, or both.

